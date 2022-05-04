Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, May 4, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Hewson (née Cox) Churchtown, Dublin / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved wife of the late Dave and much loved mother of Yvonne, Nicole and David. Very sadly missed by her loving family, Yvonne’s partner Pat, Nicole’s partner Tony daughter-in-law Barbara, grandchildren Jenny, Shane, Adam, Kate, Donal, Jack and Brian, brothers Jimmy, Gabriel and Joe, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her son-in-law Myles, sisters Eithne and Annette and brother Des.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Dundrum on Thursday evening (5th May) from 5 pm to 7 pm. Removal on Friday morning (6th May) to the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery.

For those who cannot attend, the Funeral Mass can be viewed live at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

Donations, if desired, in memory of Mary to Our Lady’s Hospice and Care Services www.olh.ie

Sean McKenna, Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Jamestown, Co. Leitrim

Sean McKenna, Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Jamestown, Co. Leitrim. Friday 29th April 2022. (suddenly) in New York. Predeceased by his father Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Eileen, brother Kevin, sister Eileen McKenna, brother-in-law Trevor McNamara (Roscommon Town), sister-in-law Siobhan, nephews Patrick, Andrew and Brian, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Ireland.

Removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown on Thursday evening arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery. Family flowers only by request please. House private please. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Sean’s family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Vin (Vincent) McGovern, Derrinlester, Killeshandra, Cavan

Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill. Predeceased by by his parents, John and Rose, his sisters Sue and Christina and brother Paul. Deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, nephews-in-law, nieces-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Wednesday from the funeral home, via route Newtowngore, Doogarry Cross, Derrinlester, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumeela, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link. https://vimeo.com/705490211

Helen Foley (née Rinn), Walkinstown, Dublin / Drumsna, Leitrim

Foley (née Rinn) Helen, 29th April 2022, (late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12 and formerly of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim) peacefully at home, after an illness bravely borne; Beloved wife and best friend to Malachy and loving and devoted mam to Aidan and Killian; Helen will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, husband, sons, daughters-in-law Geraldine and Sinéad, sisters Eilish and Geraldine, brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, especially Niamh, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Pat Ward, Cashellacken, Ballyshannon, Donegal

Pat Ward, Cashellackan, The Acres, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at home surrounded by his family. Beloved husband to wife Maureen (nee Harrison, Ballintra). Pat will be sadly missed by his sons Noel (Chicago), John (Grange) and daughters Sandra, Linda, Angela and Deborah, his brother and sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family circle, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Saturday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock and Sunday from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock with the house private at all other times. Further funeral arrangements to announced later. Donations, if so desired, to Cancer Care West or the Northwest Hospice, The Mall, Sligo c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Fry, Boyle Roscommon

Peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his son Arliss, survived by his son Chris, and daughter Mailé, grand children Mathilda, Rufus, Lena and Dylan, dear friend Sandy Collins, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

John’s funeral will arrive at The Church of Ireland, Green Street, Boyle, for Funeral Service on Thursday, 5th May, at 12 noon. A private cremation will take place thereafter. Mass cards or condolence by traditional manner can be forwarded to Sweeney Funeral Directors, Boyle. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Cavan Leitrim Railway. Private messages of condolence & shared memories can be forwarded to sweeneyfuneraldirectors@gmail.com. Johns family wish to thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

May they all Rest in Peace.