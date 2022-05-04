Funeral arrangements announced for well known Leitrim man Sean McKenna

The communities of Jamestown and Carrick-on-Shannon have been mourning the sudden death of Sean McKenna who passed away at the weekend and who has been described as "a great character and loved by all who knew him."

Sean McKenna of Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Jamestown, Co. Leitrim died suddenly on Friday, 29th April in New York.

Predeceased by his father Pat. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken mother Eileen, brother Kevin, sister Eileen McKenna, brother-in-law Trevor McNamara (Roscommon Town), sister-in-law Siobhan, nephews Patrick, Andrew and Brian, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Yonkers, New York, Connecticut and Ireland.

Removal will take place to the Sacred Heart Church, Jamestown on Thursday evening arriving at 7 o’clock. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Jamestown Cemetery.

Family flowers only by request please. House private please.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link http://www.churchtv.ie/jamestown/

To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking.

Sean’s family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.