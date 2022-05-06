Sligo Engineering & Tech Expo returns with biggest year ever

The 8th Sligo Engineering & Technology Expo returned to an all in-person event and welcomed its largest attendance ever in Sligo last week.

Over 1,200 visitors to the Expo enjoyed an array of talks and projects including robotics, automated machinery and smart-home devices.

The Expo, which is sponsored by global healthcare company Abbott, offers potential engineering and computing students the opportunity to interact with leading engineering and technology companies from across Ireland and showcasing projects from Atlantic TU Sligo final year students.

Over 100 final year students presented their projects which included some projects that reflect a changing world with; Social Distance Detectors, Cryptocurrency wallet and car-pooling app.

Climate change was also a key theme at the event with projects on floating offshore wind turbines and low energy heating systems.

Some of the other unique exhibits included an electronic guide dog and a smart toaster that will end the age-old problem of burnt toast!

The Mechanical and Precision Engineering Award went to a group project with Brian Forkan (Sligo), Connall McGowan (Tullaghan, Co Leitrim), Damien McLoughlin (Arigna, Co Roscommon) and Dean Treacy (Dundrum, Dublin). This group of students also won the Abbott Diabetes Care Ronan Healy Memorial Award for their Automated Training & Display Rig.

Ronan Healy was a former student of IT Sligo (now ATU Sligo) and employee of Abbott who sadly passed away in a road traffic accident in March 2021. Mr Healy was a much loved student and colleague and is remembered fondly by everyone who knew him. The award was set up by Abbott to remember the young father of one from Roscommon.