Charming period residence comes onto the market in excellent condition

This charming 3 bedroom period residence, The Old School House, Geevagh, via Boyle, Co Sligo (F52 CD68) is sited on approx. 0.5 acres and comes to the market in excellent condition throughout.
Boasting the old Coach House which dates back to 1880 which has been renovated as an additional self-contained 1 double bedroom apartment this property on the outskirts of the quaint village of Geevagh is conveniently located only 5km from
Kilronan Castle Estate & Spa & less than a 30 minute drive from Sligo town.
The accommodation in the property includes: hallway, living room, study, conservatory, kitchen, shower room, bathroom and 3 bedrooms (1 en-suite with built in wardrobe). Some of the many features include: large double garage, fully alarmed with CCTV, landscaped gardens, self-contained 1 bed apartment, oil fired range and a number of traditional style features to numerous to mention.
Viewing highly recommended and strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Features:
Large double garage
Landscaped garden & patio areas
Self contained 1 bedroom apartment
Traditional style features throughout including Victorian fireplace
Fully alarmed with CCTV
For more details contact:
Gordon Hughes, Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim. Tel: 071 9645555. Email: carrick@ghproperty.com
