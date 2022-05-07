Deaths in the Leitrim area - Saturday, May 7

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Gretta Carty - Glencar, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gretta Carty (née Brady), Sranea, Glencar, Co Leitrim, peacefully, following a short illness surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 6th May. Predeceased by her loving son Malachy, she will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughters Sandra and Pamela, sons Colin and Shane, her sister Kathleen (Carty), her sons-in-law Padraig and Eugene, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Malachy, Laura, Christopher, James, Jack, Adam, Ryan and Finn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday evening, 8th May, from 3pm to 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Osnat's Church, Glencar with burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/o0RtsILzbow

Bridget (Delia) Heron - Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Bridget (Delia) Heron (nee Cunningham), Cormongan, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Cloonlyon, Ballygar, Co Galway, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, 4th May 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her brother, John Cunningham, Galway. Beloved wife to Tommy and dearly loving and devoted mother of Mary, Margaret, James and Christina. Deeply missed by her sisters, Mary Boland (Galway), Kathleen Shally (Birmingham), her sons-in-law, Enda, Gerry and Hugh (partner to Mary), adored grandchildren, Fionn, Daniel, Sadhbh, Glen, Ryan, Niall, her nieces, nephews and cousins.

Reposing at her family home on Saturday, 7th May, from 3pm to 7pm. House strictly private at all other times, please. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 8th May, at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. For those who cannot attend the funeral, Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook.

Margaret McEvoy - Blackrock, Co Dublin / Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret McEvoy (née Fitzpatrick), Blackrock, Co Dublin / Co Leitrim / Dundalk, Co Louth, on Thursday, 5th May 2022. Margaret beloved wife of the late Anthony and fond sister of Theresa and Philip and the late Eileen, Mary, Peter, Joseph and Kevin. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sister, brother, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeoughs Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., Dundalk from 10am on Monday, with removal at 10.50 to Funeral Mass on Monday to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalkstpatrick

John Joe McGoldrick - Sooey, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of John Joe McGoldrick, Coola, Sooey, Co Sligo, peacefully in St Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, 4th May. Predeceased by his sisters Teresa, Margaret, Gerry and Katie. Sadly missed by his nieces Maggie, Jackie and Ann-Marie, nephews Adrian and Howard along with his many great friends and neighbours. John Joe’s funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Sooey on Sunday at 1pm with burial afterwards in Kilross Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on massonline.ie

Moira Closs-Parry - Ballintogher, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Moira Closs-Parry (née Gaffney), Killery, Ballintogher, Co Sligo on Friday, May 6th, 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Moira, beloved wife of Stephen and loving Mum of Rebecca and Steven, loving Nana to Callum, Conor, Charlie, Mollie Rose, Ella, Kadie and Jake. Sadly missed by her brother Michael and sisters Jackie and Patricia, son-in-law Adrian, brothers-in-law David and Keith, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Monday to St. Therese’s Church, Ballintogher for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Moira’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Killery Cemetery.

Tom Jones - Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Tom Jones, Effrinagh, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, on Friday 29th April 2022, peacefully at his residence after an illness bravely borne. Tom will repose at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday (7th May) from 4pm to 6pm. Cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan (Eircode H12 RF78) on Sunday (8th May) at 3.00pm.

Mary O'Donovan - Arigna, Co Roscommon

Mary O’Donovan (née McDermott) Cornagee, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, May 5th 2022, peacefully at her home, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Kathleen McDermott and her sister Helen. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, sons Patrick, Joseph and Michael, daughters-in-law Áine, Erin and Laura, grandchildren Matthew, Elaine and Ryan, brother Michael, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces Kathryn, Fiona, Cathy, Michelle, nephews Andrew, Cathal and Eoin, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Monday, May 9th, at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Noel Corr (Snr) - Bundoran, Co Donegal

Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal on Thursday, 5th May 2022, peacefully in The North West Hospice, Sligo. Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of sons, Noel (and wife Nicole), Gerard (and wife Rebecca), Nicholas (and wife Alicia), daughters Patricia, Julie (and husband David), his loving grandchildren Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Robert, Ava and Sienna, his great grandchild Alexander, brother Frankie and sister Patricia, and all his many relatives, neighbours and Friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Eileen, brothers Tony, Plunkett, Norman and Gerald.

Reposing at Breslin's Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran, (Eircode F94E92F) with visitation on Saturday 7th May from 2pm to 7pm for all to call. Reposing privately at Home on Sunday for family and friends only please. Removal from his Home on Monday morning 9th May at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Charles (Charlie) McAllister - Rooskey, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon on Thursday, May 5th 2022 (peacefully) at his home, predeceased by his son Neill and Greta, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, son Ian, stepsons and stepdaughter, Alice, grandchildren, his sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Sunday evening from 4 until 7pm (walk through only). Removal on Monday to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for funeral Mass at 11am, livestream https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/ followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1.30pm. Livestream https://cam1188.click2stream.com/

May they all Rest in Peace.