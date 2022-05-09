The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Don't forget your umbrella today
Rain will move eastwards across Connacht this morning and early afternoon, clearing to scattered showers and sunny intervals later in the afternoon. Some heavy showers are possible. It will be a breezy day with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, increasing strong at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.
TONIGHT
Tonight there will be clear spells and scattered showers, some heavy. South to southwest winds will generally be light to moderate, but will increase fresh at times. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.
