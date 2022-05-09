Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, May 9, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Margaret Dowdican - Corbeg, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim



Suddenly at Sligo University Hospital. All enquiries to Mc Gloin Undertakers Cliffoney. Funeral arrangements later.

Mary McDonagh - Portmarnock, Dublin / Boyle, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Mary McDonagh (née Egan), Portmarnock, Dublin and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon on Friday, 6th May, peacefully, in the care of Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Jim. Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sons David, John and Barry, daughters-in-law Sharon and Caroline, her adored grandchildren Saoirse, Ava, Jimmy, Robyn and Alexander, sister Margaret, brothers Patrick, Jim and Michael, uncle Michael, also remembering her late sister Lucy, nieces, nephews. extended family, friends and neighbours.

Removal to St. Anne’s Church, Portmarnock on Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin cemetery. A live stream of Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/

Gretta Carty - Glencar, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Gretta Carty (née Brady), Sranea, Glencar, Co Leitrim, peacefully, following a short illness surrounded by her loving family on Friday, 6th May. Predeceased by her loving son Malachy, she will be sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughters Sandra and Pamela, sons Colin and Shane, her sister Kathleen (Carty), her sons-in-law Padraig and Eugene, daughter-in-law Maria, grandchildren Malachy, Laura, Christopher, James, Jack, Adam, Ryan and Finn, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in St Osnat's Church, Glencar with burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtu.be/o0RtsILzbow

Margaret McEvoy - Blackrock, Co Dublin / Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Margaret McEvoy (née Fitzpatrick), Blackrock, Co Dublin / Co Leitrim / Dundalk, Co Louth, on Thursday, 5th May 2022. Margaret beloved wife of the late Anthony and fond sister of Theresa and Philip and the late Eileen, Mary, Peter, Joseph and Kevin. Margaret will be sadly missed by her sister, brother, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at McGeough's Funeral Home, Jocelyn St., Dundalk from 10am on Monday, with removal at 10.50 to Funeral Mass on Monday to St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Dundalk, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. The Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/dundalkstpatrick

Moira Closs-Parry - Ballintogher, Co Sligo

The death has occurred of Moira Closs-Parry (née Gaffney), Killery, Ballintogher, Co Sligo on Friday, May 6th, 2022, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, Moira, beloved wife of Stephen and loving Mum of Rebecca and Steven, loving Nana to Callum, Conor, Charlie, Mollie Rose, Ella, Kadie and Jake. Sadly missed by her brother Michael and sisters Jackie and Patricia, son-in-law Adrian, brothers-in-law David and Keith, cousins, relatives and friends.

Removal on Monday to St. Therese’s Church, Ballintogher for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Moira’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Killery Cemetery.

Mary O'Donovan - Arigna, Co Roscommon

Mary O’Donovan (née McDermott) Cornagee, Arigna, Co. Roscommon, on Thursday, May 5th 2022, peacefully at her home, following a brief illness, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Predeceased by her parents Charles and Kathleen McDermott and her sister Helen. She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Joe, sons Patrick, Joseph and Michael, daughters-in-law Áine, Erin and Laura, grandchildren Matthew, Elaine and Ryan, brother Michael, sister-in-law Patricia, nieces Kathryn, Fiona, Cathy, Michelle, nephews Andrew, Cathal and Eoin, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Arigna on Monday, May 9th, at 12 noon followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm.

Noel Corr (Snr) - Bundoran, Co Donegal

Noel Martin Corr (Snr), 11 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran, Co. Donegal on Thursday, 5th May 2022, peacefully in The North West Hospice, Sligo. Beloved husband of Bridie, adored father of sons, Noel (and wife Nicole), Gerard (and wife Rebecca), Nicholas (and wife Alicia), daughters Patricia, Julie (and husband David), his loving grandchildren Danielle, Melissa, Rebecca, Robert, Ava and Sienna, his great grandchild Alexander, brother Frankie and sister Patricia, and all his many relatives, neighbours and Friends. Pre-deceased by his parents Peter and Eileen, brothers Tony, Plunkett, Norman and Gerald. Removal from his Home on Monday morning 9th May at 10.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Monday morning on www.magheneparish.ie

Charles (Charlie) McAllister - Rooskey, Co Roscommon

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) McAllister, Crunkill, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon on Thursday, May 5th (peacefully) at his home, predeceased by his son Neill and Greta, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Dorothy, son Ian, stepsons and stepdaughter, Alice, grandchildren, his sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Monday to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for funeral Mass at 11am, livestream https://www.churchtv.ie/rooskey/ followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan at 1.30pm. Livestream https://cam1188.click2stream.com/

May they all Rest in Peace.