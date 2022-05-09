Farm plastics collection dates for Leitrim this month

Search

09 May 2022

Farm plastic collections in Leitrim this month

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

09 May 2022 11:33 AM

  • A Farm Plastics Collection Service will be held at the following designated sites in County Leitrim during the month of May:
    Manorhamilton Mart - 17th May - 9am - 1pm
  • Drumshanbo Mart - 18th May - 9am – 5pm
  • Carrigallen Mart - 20th May - 9am – 2pm
  • Mohill Mart - 24th May 9am – 5pm
  • Carrick-on-Shannon Show - 25th May - 9am -2pm

Recycle Silage Plastic with label code and a proof of purchase (Invoice/Sales Docket). Please ask your supplier for the IFFPG Label Code Number.

The following can also be recycled in used Bulk Fertiliser Bags (1/2 Tonne Bags) with liners removed;

  • A: Bulk Fertiliser/Meal Bags (Remove liners)
  • B: Small Fertiliser/Meal Bags (Incl. bulk liners)
  • C: Drums (Must be triple rinsed)
  • D: Netting & Twine

Persons will be prosecuted for leaving silage wrap at these locations outside of the dates and times specified or for leaving contaminated material

Contact Leitrim County Council at environment@leitrimcoco.ie or phone 071 9620005 for further information or log onto https://bit.ly/384ozJe 

