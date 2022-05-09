Search

09 May 2022

Change is coming soon...

Leitrim Live will be a new chapter in our 133-year history - brought to you by the Leitrim Observer team

Change is coming soon...

Change is coming soon...

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer

09 May 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@leitrimobserver.ie

News travel fast but local news travels faster.

For 133 years, the Leitrim Observer has had our finger on the pulse of all the big news stories happening around the county.

These days, news can be covered live, in the moment, and can be shared instantly.

To reflect this new reality, the team at the Leitrim Observer will shortly be launching our new online news website, Leitrim Live. Leitrim Live will be the new and improved digital face of the Leitrim Observer Team.

Leitrim Live gives you - the reader - free, unrivalled coverage of all the latest news, sports and events happening throughout Leitrim.

Through our ever popular social media platforms, we have the tools to bring live local events and news right to you. Leitrim Live will be your one-stop shop for local news when it happens, as it happens. Leitrim Live will keep you updated, informed and entertained.

It's a new chapter in our 133-year history, and the team at Leitrim Observer is very excited about what Leitrim Live will bring. To our loyal newspaper readers - don't worry, the paper will still be the Leitrim Observer you know and love.

Stay tuned! Leitrim Live is on the way. Don't miss out.

