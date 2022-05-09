Leitrim organisations urged to sign up to new Voluntary Charter

Leitrim organisations are being encouraged to sign up to a new voluntary Safeguarding Charter – launched by Safeguarding Ireland.

The Charter provides agencies, charities, care providers and businesses with an opportunity to reflect on and strengthen their approach to adult safeguarding – and to demonstrate this by signing up. The Charter can be viewed and signed up to at www.safeguardingIreland.org/charter.

Safeguarding Ireland Chairperson Patricia Rickard-Clarke said that the initiative is about respect for the Human Rights of all citizens and an ‘opportunity’ for better safeguarding.

“This voluntary Charter sets out how all relevant organisations – particularly those in health, justice, social care and finance – can promote a culture and practices that uphold rights and freedoms regardless of age, race and ethnicity, religion or none, sexual orientation, gender identity, socioeconomic group, disability, or status of residency.

“Signatory organisations can display the Charter at their premises or on their website, as a visible statement of the organisation’s intent to promote and achieve adult safeguarding.”

Signatories give their commitment to:

Promote people’s rights and freedoms

Treat people with dignity and respect

Make services as accessible as possible

Ensure equality and inclusion

Train volunteers to meet safeguarding commitments

Report safeguarding concerns appropriately

Assign a safeguarding champion

Back up commitments with policies and procedures.

As it is a voluntary Charter, Safeguarding Ireland will not be inspecting organisations but will follow up should any concerns be raised about a signatory.

Adult Safeguarding is the promotion and protection of the right to live in safety. It is about people and organisations working together to prevent and stop both the risks and experiences of abuse, neglect and exploitation. More information at www.safeguardingireland.org