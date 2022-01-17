Male charged in connection with organised crime investigation in Co Sligo

Man due in court on
Gardaí arrested a man in his mid-30s at Dublin Airport on Tuesday January 11, 2022 in connection with an investigation into organized crime.
The man was detained at Sligo Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.
He has since been charged and is scheduled to appear before a special sitting of Sligo District Court this evening at 9:00pm, this evening, 17th January 2022.
