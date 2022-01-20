Search

20 Jan 2022

Back to commuting? How to make it more bearable (and even bring some joy)

Back to commuting? How to make it more bearable (and even bring some joy)

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Jan 2022

Are you dreading going back to early-morning commuting?

Dragging yourself bleary-eyed out of bed just to be packed like a sardine on a stuffy train/tube/bus or forced to endure the incompetence of other drivers – and then repeat it all again eight hours later – is enough to test the patience of a saint.

And after another extended period of working from home the back-to-office blues are intense. But if your boss says you can’t hibernate any longer, there are lots of ways to make your commute bearable or even, dare we say it, enjoyable…

Amuse yourself

There’s no shortage of fresh binge-worthy entertainment to keep you occupied on the move.

If you’re taking public transport, load up your phone or tablet with the new seasons of dark high school drama Euphoria, cheerleading docuseries Cheer,  or steamy dating show Too Hot To Handle.

If you’re looking for audio amusement, catch up on last year’s insanely gripping hit podcast Sweet Bobby (about a year-long catfish deception), download the almost 29-hour audiobook of Hanya Yanagihara’s To Paradise (the follow up to modern classic A Little Life), or crank up the volume on the Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM.

Get active

Exercise Walk GIF by Everdale - Find & Share on GIPHY

It’s tempting to claim it’s too cold to cycle or walk to work in winter, but if you can safely commute by bike or on foot you’ll arrive at your workplace feeling energised, and you could skip the gym because you’ve done your exercise for the day.

Even if you can’t walk or bike all the way, why not get off the bus or train a stop early and stroll the rest of the way (or jump on a bike if your town has a hire scheme), giving you more time to enjoy that podcast episode or audiobook chapter.

Timing is everything

Whatever the method of transport, travelling during rush hour is often a hellish experience, but if you time your journey to be a bit earlier or later you could avoid peak passenger-crush.

Since the pandemic began, a lot of employers are more open to flexible working arrangements, so you could talk your boss about altering your hours to make for a more pleasant commute.

It’s good to talk

Calling Lady Gaga GIF by MOODMAN - Find & Share on GIPHY

While some people prefer to enjoy alone time on the way to or from work, you might benefit from having a chat on the phone to a friend or family member. It’s best to arrange in advance if you’re going to be calling first thing, or you could take the opportunity to talk to a friend in another time zone.

Similarly, even if you don’t want to have long chats with friends or fellow commuters, a quick ‘Hello!’ to the lady you see on the same train every day, or a comment about the weather can lift your mood. A 2021 study from the Netherlands found that small interactions with strangers can benefit your mental wellbeing.

Give yourself a reward

Whipped Cream Starbucks GIF by Frappuccino - Find & Share on GIPHY

Putting the ‘spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down’ theory into practice, if there’s not much you can do to lessen the pain of your journey, at least give yourself something to look forward to at the end.

It might be a latte or pot of granola grabbed from the cafe by your office, a tasty lunch later in the day or an after-work drink with a pal. Whatever the treat,  it’ll help you keep your eyes on the prize while you’re commuting.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media