On Philip’s memorial, touching pictures of the prince as a husband and father

Prince Philip’s funeral was during Covid-related restrictions, so only 30 of his loved ones could attend – but as we approach the first anniversary of his death, he’s being honoured with a full memorial service at Westminster Abbey.

The Queen, 95, who was determined to be at the event if her mobility allowed her, is intending to attend, Buckingham Palace has said this morning.

The duke is to be remembered with elements he planned for his own funeral, which weren’t allowed to happen – including the congregation singing the hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, and for gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations to line the steps of Westminster Abbey as guests arrive.

The 1,800-strong congregation will include senior members of the royal family, foreign royals and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In honour of the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial, here are some touching archival pictures of him as a husband, father and grandfather…

The happy couple announced their engagement in 1947.

They wed the same year, and their marriage would go on to last 73 years before the duke’s passing.

Pictured in 1949, holding a six-month-old Prince Charles.

Princess Anne joined the family in 1950 – here, she’s pictured with her brother and parents in 1951, in the grounds of Clarence House.

The duke was by the Queen’s side during one of the biggest days of her life: her coronation in 1953.

The Queen and the duke share a smile during a tour of Canada in 1959.

The couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary in 1972 at Balmoral.

The Queen would often watch Philip play polo, bringing one of her corgis along for the trip.

The couple would spend summers at Balmoral Castle – here, they’re pictured with one of their beloved dogs in 1977.

Philip had close relationships with his grandchildren – the Duke of Edinburgh is his third eldest grandchild, born in 1982.

He was also there for his family during the tough times, including the funeral of Princess Diana.

The duke was consistently making his family laugh when out and about.

Philip often accompanied the Queen to formal engagements and state visits – such as this garden party in Paris in 2014.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade is an opportunity for the royal family to gather, and Philip was always ready with a joke or two.

As he got older, Philip played less polo – but he still enjoyed watching the sport with the Queen.