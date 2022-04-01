How to support trans colleagues in the workplace

There might be around 600,000 trans people in the UK, according to Stonewall – yet inclusivity in the workplace can still be tricky.

Conservative MP Jamie Wallis recently out as trans, posting a statement on Twitter after Boris Johnson reportedly made a joke about trans issues.

At a dinner, Politico reported that the Prime Minister said: “Good evening, ladies and gentleman, or as [Labour leader] Keir Starmer would put it, people who are assigned female or male at birth.”

Afterwards, Wallis posted on Twitter: “I’m trans. Or to be more accurate, I want to be. I’ve been diagnosed with gender dysphoria and I’ve felt this way since I was a very young child. I had no intention of ever sharing this with you. I always imagined I would leave politics well before I ever said this out loud.”

Many trans people say they don’t feel comfortable opening up about their identity at their places of work, with Stonewall’s Trans in Britain report finding half of trans people have hidden their identity at work “for fear of discrimination”.

So, what can cisgender people – those whose gender identity corresponds with their birth sex – do to help trans colleagues feel accepted and better represented in the workplace?

First and foremost, it’s important to remember that how and when somebody chooses to ‘come out’ as trans is deeply personal – and every individual has the right to do so at their own pace, and in a way that feels best for them. Also, not every trans person will feel the same way about these things and how much they wish to share in the workplace – and that needs to be respected too.

Champion trans-friendly policies and a positive culture

George Wright, head of social media at myGwork (mygwork.com), a business community for LGBT+ professionals and inclusive employers, says workplaces that have cultural, emotional and physical support in place for trans colleagues can help make it easier for them “come out, be out, and work indistinguishably to their cisgender peers”.

Trans-friendly company policies can be part of this – whether it’s healthcare policies that include transitioning, welfare resources, or gender-neutral bathrooms in the office. If these aren’t in place, allies can help push for companies to take steps to be more trans inclusive.

Being supportive goes a long way

“I will never forget my first day at work [after I came out],” recalls Stella Cottee, a life coach, photographer and optician, who came out to her colleagues in 2020. She says the most helpful thing was the moral support they showed.

Although she’d been worried initially, her colleagues support made a big difference. However, Cottee says it’s important to remember that “everyone is at a different stage” with acceptance. And: “If you haven’t got anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

Don’t ask questions you wouldn’t ask cisgender colleagues

Eli London, a trans actor and model, says being mindful of asking inappropriate and personal questions is vital.

“Don’t ask your trans colleagues what their previous name was or what they went by; when they ‘decided’ they were trans, or how long they’ve been trans; if they’ve had, or are going to get surgeries,” says London.

Even if you think it’s well-meaning and you’re just showing an interest – would you ask a cisgender colleague such personal things, and would it be fair or appropriate or respectful to do so?

Being trans is not just about somebody’s physical form, clothes and hairstyle, and who they’re sexually attracted to – and all trans people are valid whether they have transitioned or not.

Names are a powerful thing

Many trans people may change their name to fit with their identity. If someone you know at work is trans, don’t ask them what their name was before (commonly referred to as a ‘deadname’). And if you knew them before they changed their name, make an effort to use the name they’ve chosen.

“Deadnaming is harmful not only to them as a person, affecting mental health and wellbeing, but it also invalidates their existence and identity,” says London. “[It] also adds a level of discomfort to the professionalism that comes with a workplace.”

What can you do if you witness other colleagues getting a trans colleagues’ name wrong?

“In the first instance, not being afraid to speak up and correct [them] and be firm with it,” says London. “This extends to when their trans colleague is not in the room, as it shows complete disrespect for the identity of the trans person.”

If you misgender or misname someone, be receptive to changing what you have said and be willing to learn, apologise, and move on from it. Cottee particularly appreciated the support of her colleagues on this issue, saying: “Three or four of the staff I worked with all the time were very protective over me… Having that moral support [was great].”

Positive representation makes such a huge difference for trans communities 🌟 #TransDayofVisibility Thank you to Jamie for this wonderful video on why visibility is so important – today and every day! 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/COXpupgXJl — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) March 31, 2022

Amplify trans voices

When trans people are visible in the workplace, particularly in senior leadership roles, the whole company culture may be able to change.

“To be able to see yourself in the workplace, in a senior leadership position, you can see that it is possible for someone like you to be there,” says Wright.

Cottee believes it’s not as simple as trans people not being promoted to senior positions though – it’s more an issue of culture.

“I think there are a lot of [trans] people in high positions,” she says. “They are just in the closet. If they have not already come out, they don’t want to because of the fear of ridicule.” This is why inclusivity and positive representation can make a world of difference.

Be mindful of pronouns

Jamie Wallis MP has shared he will still be using he/him/his pronouns.

Not everybody wants to share their pronouns at work, or some may just not be ready or may not feel safe to do so – and it’s important to respect that.

However, when cisgender people make an effort to share their own pronouns – for example, in their email signature, on their CV and on social media handles – it can help create a more welcoming and inclusive space for everyone. And normalising doing this can help stop trans and non-binary people being singled out as different.

Never assume somebody’s pronouns though, based on how they look or even which gender identity they choose to share. Not all trans people will have the same approach with pronouns either. If you are unsure what pronouns someone uses, just ask – and accept whatever they tell you.