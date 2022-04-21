11 reasons pastels are perfect for a spring refresh at home

If you’re looking for get creative with your colour scheme, painting in pastels could be the way to go this season. Soft sorbet shades and delicate washes of colour are both calming and cool – think sugar almonds rather than than dolly mixtures – and they make for a stylish springtime refresh. Simply dramatise with dark swatches and furnishings, or lush tropical foliage and fabrics, for bold accents to frame those sweet shades.

Whether used as a shimmering solo statement or teamed with a marble work surface, there’s a sophisticated sheen to this stylish kettle and toaster, with polished chrome details.

2. Indoor Egg House, £23, Red Candy

A hen house to call your own, this sweet wooden egg cabinet comes with a drawer to hold your egg cups.

3. Wellness Replenish Pink Orb Vase, £32, Dartington Crystal

One of the joys of an orb vase in pacifying pink is it only takes the tiniest spray or stem to make a floral feature.

4. Striped Duck Egg Indoor Outdoor Area Rug – Decker, from £12.95, Kukoon Rugs

Inspired by deckchairs and beach holidays, this weatherproof, easy clean rug is ideal for pulling your seating area together and complementing your patio furniture.

5. Pablo Wallpaper in Blush Pink, £20 per roll, I Love Wallpaper

A wallpaper pattern with just the right vibes, abstract faces are easy on the eye and work like a dream with neutrals and minimalist Scandi schemes.

6. Perfect Picnic Dinner Plates – set of four by Joe Browns, £30, FY!

With an exotic pastel print to remind you of far-flung places, these melamine plates will take you from fine dining to tablescaping al fresco, in a drop of a sun hat.

7. Neko Cat Vase in Apricot, £36, Red Candy

We’re always happy to make space for a cute cat vase, and this one’s ideal for dried or silk flowers in a corresponding peachy shade.

8. The Sofology Islington in Sleek Blush All Over, £499, Sofology

This luxe, plush pink accent chair looks so comfy, who wouldn’t want to swivel in its padded seat? And come happy hour, sink back with a glass of pink prosecco!

9. Lilac 100% Linen Duvet Cover, from £89.25, Standard Pillowcase from £16.15, Secret Linen Store

A shade inspired by nature – think wisteria, lavender and heather – lilac evokes thoughts of serenity and tranquillity. So, when it comes to lilac linen, it must be the best hue for bedtime bliss.

10. Loft Lois Set of Two Armchairs, £119, other items from a selection, Marks & Spencer

A beautiful minty green and freshest colour for outdoor entertaining, these armchairs are made for summer Pimm’s parties, or creating a relaxing oasis.

11. Pastels Ombre Sprinkles 3-Tier Cake Stand, £49, Neonimo

Cute as candy, this cake stand’s crying out for cupcakes and a spoonful of Neopolitan ice cream. Just dreamy.