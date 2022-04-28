Search

28 Apr 2022

12 ways to weave woven textiles and sculptural shapes into your home

12 ways to weave woven textiles and sculptural shapes into your home

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

28 Apr 2022 11:25 AM

Trends come and go, but one thing’s for sure: comfort is king at home.

Whether it’s a snug armchair or a tufted cushion, soft furnishings can help bring a feeling of wellbeing into a space.

In fact, online marketplace Etsy (etsy.com) has revealed over-the-top texture as one of its top 2022 homeware decor trends, with an 83% increase in searches for boucle chairs, sofas or ottomans.

Not only does texture feel good to the touch, it also adds visual interest to any room.

“Many are turning to texture as a way to add pops of personality and visual interest to their spaces,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert. “From tufted wall art to leather details, textured decor is the perfect way to create a dynamic room that feels both inviting and lived in.”

Daisy Coombes, interior design manager at Sass & Belle, says: “Dimension and interest can easily be achieved with the addition of textured soft furnishings and accessories. Tufted cushions, Berber-style rugs, boucle fabrics or organic fibres such as rattan or bamboo will add depth to a neutral scheme.”

She says combining a variety of textures will keep a room looking interesting without the need for strong colour or patterns – and keep the overall look and feel of a space feeling relaxed and welcoming, while also “polished and considered.”

When using natural shapes and textures, she likes to keep the palette fairly neutral, to let the accessories shine. “Opt for earthy hues such as terracotta, muted peach tones or warm stone colourways, which look great offset with pops of black,” Coombes says.

Here’s what’s on our textural wish list…

1. Cleo Fabric Wall Hanging, £15 (was £49.50); Tress Natural Faux Sheepskin Chair, £445, Oliver Bonas

Woven wall art is easy to hang and brings warmth to any room. Depending on your budget, team it with a sheepskin or boucle accent chair for maximum impact.

2. Freya Tapestry Blush Wall Hanging, £22, Dunelm

With a tufted geometric design and tactile tassels, this wall hanging will invigorate a neutral backdrop.

3. Curves Tufted Throw, £28, Mad About Mid Century Modern

Made from soft-feel cotton, this throw has lovely wispy accents and generous tassel edges. It will create a focal point wherever you drape it.

4. Set of Two Pink Curly Martini Glasses, £29, Rose & Grey

A curly stem and pop of pink will make those martinis and cosmopolitans taste even more decadent.

5. White Macrame Table Runner, £36.99, Ginger Ray

The macrame movement shows no sign of waning – and why would it, when textured tablescaping can bring a boho edge to any dinner party.

6. Set of Four Colourful Candle Holders, £20, Joe Browns

Coloured glass designs with a sculptural quality are especially appealing when they’re heightened by the warming glow of candlelight.

7. Scala Propagator Vase in Olive, £45, (left); Gravity Bubbly Bud Vase, Deep Marble, (second from right), £60, MADE

These super stylish vases will breathe new life into all your fresh greenery.

8. Nevada Tufted Diamond Cushion, £18, Sass & Belle

Think desert living, USA-style with soft, sandy colours.

9. Light Blue Twister Side Table, £135, Rose & Grey

This is a stylish side table with a unique look.

10. Kooper Boucle Armchair, £499, rest of items from a selection, Mad About Mid Century Modern

This statement-making armchair is high on style and comfort, with clever curves and beautiful boucle upholstery.

11. Selection of XL Waffle Throws in Grey, Frost and Oatmeal, £82 each, The British Blanket Company

Who wouldn’t want to cosy up in one of these oversized throws? Tailored to fit a king-size bed, these pure wool waffle blankets will suit any space.

12. Gershwing ‘Parakeet’ Fringed Bette Lampshade, from £325, Divine Savages

A fancy fringe lampshade made from plush velvet not only makes a luxe statement, but will give a floor lamp stand a new lease of life.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media