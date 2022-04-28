12 ways to weave woven textiles and sculptural shapes into your home

Trends come and go, but one thing’s for sure: comfort is king at home.

Whether it’s a snug armchair or a tufted cushion, soft furnishings can help bring a feeling of wellbeing into a space.

In fact, online marketplace Etsy (etsy.com) has revealed over-the-top texture as one of its top 2022 homeware decor trends, with an 83% increase in searches for boucle chairs, sofas or ottomans.

Not only does texture feel good to the touch, it also adds visual interest to any room.

“Many are turning to texture as a way to add pops of personality and visual interest to their spaces,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy trend expert. “From tufted wall art to leather details, textured decor is the perfect way to create a dynamic room that feels both inviting and lived in.”

Daisy Coombes, interior design manager at Sass & Belle, says: “Dimension and interest can easily be achieved with the addition of textured soft furnishings and accessories. Tufted cushions, Berber-style rugs, boucle fabrics or organic fibres such as rattan or bamboo will add depth to a neutral scheme.”

She says combining a variety of textures will keep a room looking interesting without the need for strong colour or patterns – and keep the overall look and feel of a space feeling relaxed and welcoming, while also “polished and considered.”

When using natural shapes and textures, she likes to keep the palette fairly neutral, to let the accessories shine. “Opt for earthy hues such as terracotta, muted peach tones or warm stone colourways, which look great offset with pops of black,” Coombes says.

Here’s what’s on our textural wish list…

1. Cleo Fabric Wall Hanging, £15 (was £49.50); Tress Natural Faux Sheepskin Chair, £445, Oliver Bonas

Woven wall art is easy to hang and brings warmth to any room. Depending on your budget, team it with a sheepskin or boucle accent chair for maximum impact.

2. Freya Tapestry Blush Wall Hanging, £22, Dunelm

With a tufted geometric design and tactile tassels, this wall hanging will invigorate a neutral backdrop.

3. Curves Tufted Throw, £28, Mad About Mid Century Modern

Made from soft-feel cotton, this throw has lovely wispy accents and generous tassel edges. It will create a focal point wherever you drape it.

4. Set of Two Pink Curly Martini Glasses, £29, Rose & Grey

A curly stem and pop of pink will make those martinis and cosmopolitans taste even more decadent.

5. White Macrame Table Runner, £36.99, Ginger Ray

The macrame movement shows no sign of waning – and why would it, when textured tablescaping can bring a boho edge to any dinner party.

6. Set of Four Colourful Candle Holders, £20, Joe Browns

Coloured glass designs with a sculptural quality are especially appealing when they’re heightened by the warming glow of candlelight.

7. Scala Propagator Vase in Olive, £45, (left); Gravity Bubbly Bud Vase, Deep Marble, (second from right), £60, MADE

These super stylish vases will breathe new life into all your fresh greenery.

8. Nevada Tufted Diamond Cushion, £18, Sass & Belle

Think desert living, USA-style with soft, sandy colours.

9. Light Blue Twister Side Table, £135, Rose & Grey

This is a stylish side table with a unique look.

10. Kooper Boucle Armchair, £499, rest of items from a selection, Mad About Mid Century Modern

This statement-making armchair is high on style and comfort, with clever curves and beautiful boucle upholstery.

11. Selection of XL Waffle Throws in Grey, Frost and Oatmeal, £82 each, The British Blanket Company

Who wouldn’t want to cosy up in one of these oversized throws? Tailored to fit a king-size bed, these pure wool waffle blankets will suit any space.

12. Gershwing ‘Parakeet’ Fringed Bette Lampshade, from £325, Divine Savages

A fancy fringe lampshade made from plush velvet not only makes a luxe statement, but will give a floor lamp stand a new lease of life.