11 stylish buys for outdoor dining and entertaining this summer

With outdoor living such a huge part of our social worlds right now – and thoughts of sunshine, blue skies and brighter days ahead – by styling up your outdoor dining space, you’ll be rewarded tenfold when those summer nights roll around.

From fancy furnishings to decorative greenery, and on-trend tiki bars to marvellous melamine plates, here’s what’s on our wish-list for al fresco entertaining – whether it’s sundowners à deux, a casual cookout or a more sophisticated soirée…

1. Bronx Outdoor Salad Bowl, £20; Large Serving Platter, £14, and Chip n Dip Bowl, £18 (other items from a selection), Next

This striking melamine tableware shouts designer homeware, without the hefty price tag.

2. Kusintha Set of 6 Ribbed Tumblers, 280ml, Pink Recycled Glass, £35, MADE

From your favourite bottle of rosé to a pitcher of Pimm’s, these stylish blush-pink tumblers are versatile enough to hold all your refreshing summer tipples.

3. George Home Garden Tiki Bar 3 Piece Set, £349, Direct.asda

Surely this summer’s must have go-to, this tiki bar can be styled up to suit your sundowner, sarong and swimwear – and the two matching stools have sunshine selfie moment written all over them.

4. Epicurean Re-usable Rio Medallion 26cm Melamine/Plastic Dinner Plates, Set of 4, approx £29.69, Amazon

Enhancing your outdoor tablescaping with a Moroccan style pattern and nod to Marrakesh will spice up all your ingredients, especially if you top up the matching bowls with a delicious couscous salad and mezze nibbles.

5. George Foreman GFGBBQ3B Portable 3 Burner Grill Gas BBQ – Black, £219, Currys

A combination of three burners for burgers, bangers and veggies, side shelves, thermometer, storage rack for condiments and automatic ignition (once you’ve sorted the propane gas) makes this BBQ ideal for fuss-free grilling at the drop of a sun hat.

6. M&S Collection Jungle Picnic Collection: Set of 4 Jungle Picnic Tumblers, £12; Set of 4 Jungle Picnic Dinner Plates, £15; Set of 4 Jungle Picnic Pasta Bowls, £15, and Jungle Picnic Serving Platter, £12, Marks & Spencer

We’re wild about this new jungle picnicware, which will make you feel like you’re on safari – and look great indoors and out.

7. Artificial Tropical Living Wall (100cm x 100cm), £98, Blooming Artificial

If your garden wall is missing a bit of wow factor, or you’re struggling to get shade-loving plants to flower, this faux tropical green wall features lush green foliage with tropical blooms in coral and purple for some far-flung pizzazz.

8. Yankee Candle Outdoor Collection Ocean Hibiscus, £18.99, Yankee Candle

Best known for their scented candles, Yankee Candle’s new outdoor collection features four new fragrances, with citronella and other essential oils at its core. Perhaps the most tropical vibe, Ocean Hibiscus offers top notes of ripe watermelon, hints of water blossom, with musk and sugarcane in the base.

9. Nardi 4 Seat Dining Set, Dark Grey Fibreglass & Resin, £425, MADE

If your home is more bijou balcony than sweeping lawn, or you just want a lightweight bistro set for easy use, this Nardi collection in dark grey marries function with flair.

10. Griddle with Bracket for Square Firepit Table, £115, Bramblecrest

If cooking and entertaining is your passion – and you’re the proud owner of a firepit table – Bramblecrest’s accessories range includes this cast iron griddle for cooking steaks, grilling salmon or chargrilled veggies etc, without having to make frequent trips to the kitchen or fire up a separate BBQ.

11. St Mawes Drinks/Planter Bar Table – Small, £850, Lymington Bar Stools, £280 each, Garden Trading

This weatherproof teak table features a galvanised steel trough to hold all those ice-cold wines and beers – so less traipsing off to the fridge once your friends arrive. Designed to be a focal point, fill the centre with bags of ice and everything will stay beautifully chilled. Alternatively, the trough could be filled with your best bouquet and fresh foliage for coffee mornings al fresco.