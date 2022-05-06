5 ways to keep staycation costs down – without cutting back on the fun

While many people will be travelling abroad this year for the first time since the pandemic, many will also be opting for a staycation closer to home.

And with the cost of living crisis stretching budgets tighter, would-be holidaymakers won’t want worries about the price of the break spoiling the holiday itself.

To help ease some of the financial strain, Bev Dumbleton, chief operating officer at Sykes Holiday Cottages, has some tips to save money on UK-based breaks – without having to compromise on the fun of the trip….

1. Find alternative destinations to cut costs

This could involve staying within reach of a popular location, instead of in the heart of it, or choosing another more cost-effective destination altogether once you’ve done your research into what it has to offer.

“Those looking to be even savvier with their spending should consider swapping the tourist hotspots for some lesser-known cost-effective alternatives,” says Dumbleton.

2. Discover free or lower cost activities

“There are some wonderful local places to explore across the UK, and not all of them have to come at a cost – whether that’s taking a hike in the great outdoors, finding a beautiful picnic spot, or spending the day at the beach,” Dumbleton adds. “You can also make savings when it comes to the evenings and eating out, including checking deals websites such as Groupon.

“And remember that by booking self-catered accommodation, you have the added benefit of a kitchen on site to make the most of and store your own food in.”

3. Beat the school holiday frenzy

For those who don’t have children at school, she says “the difference between peak prices and off-peak can be substantial. For anyone planning a summer staycation, if you can wait until September when the kids are back at school, then there could be a lot more choice and at lower prices.”

Even if you can’t travel during term time, Dumbleton suggests keeping an eye out for mid-week breaks rather than those at weekends, to bring down the costs.

4. Stay closer to home

“With petrol prices rising rapidly, don’t be put off by staying closer to home rather than driving halfway across the country,” says Dumbleton. “If you’d rather not drive or it isn’t an option, look into railcards to bring the cost of train tickets down, or try to book at least two months in advance to get the best prices.”

5. The more the merrier

You could book a bigger holiday with family and friends and split the cost. “And if you’ve got pets, also look out for any pet-friendly accommodation options,” adds Dumbleton. “That way you can avoid paying for any kennels or catteries whilst away – and it means you can bring any furry friends along with you.”