13 ways to style up street parties for the Platinum Jubilee and summer socials

Instant style updates for themed parties are easy to pull off, you just need to push the envelope with a few patriotic or statement pieces, and have fun while you’re doing it.

Of course, it takes some creative energy to get it right on the night – or day if you’re planning a Jubilee lunch over the bank holiday weekend.

You may have already sorted your detailed decor fixes or red, white and blue tablescape, but just in case you’re looking for some last-minute inspiration here are some mood-enhancing extras…

1. Jubilee Striped Outdoor Bunting, £10, Strawberry Food Cover, £18, Set of 4 Tumbler Glasses, £18, Nova Shatterproof Set of 4 Flute Glasses, £14, Next

Playful accessories such as this sweet strawberry food cover and matching set of tumblers will take you from street party to centre court action with the flick of a switch… or should we say swing of a racket.

2. Royal Banquet Set of 4 Placemats, £10, Joe Browns

Timeless and regal, these smart placemats will make your little lunch feel like a state occasion, especially if you team them with gilt cutlery and chic wine glasses.

3. Ginger Ray Acrylic Drink Stand, £34.99, Ginger Ray

With champagne on the cards, what could be easier than serving celebratory bubbles from this stylish drink stand? Party of 10 sorted.

4. Jubilee Napkins, Coronation Crown, Linen, Pack of 4, £29, Nologo

More an objet d’art than dining essential, these handsome linen napkins are beautifully embroidered. Bring on the handwritten place cards and gold charger plates too.

5. Seconds Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 70 Glorious Years 1/2 Pint Mug, £17, Emma Bridgewater

Ideal for teatime and beyond – drink your tea from it or use as a vessel for Lily of the Valley, said to be the Queen’s favourite flower.

6. Cocktails Small Tray, £21, Cocktails Napkins – Set of 4, £17.50, Cocktails Table Runner, £28, Sophie Allport

Inspired by happy hour, this funky cocktail tray looks the part with jam jar cocktails as well as a Pimm’s Royale.

7. Lights4fun 45cm Lavender Wreath, £24.99, Lights4fun

If you’re in the throws of a lilac romance with Bridgerton, this faux wreath loves a regency-inspired tea party as well as a Jubilee jolly. Intertwine micro lights amongst its sprigs of lavender for a brilliant finish to a decadent tablescape – or place over a mantelpiece.

8. Ginger Ray White Metal Frame Arch, £69.99 (was £99.99), Ginger Ray

One to inspire your inner event organiser, not only does this arched frame make the perfect backdrop for your Instagram pictures, but it can be styled to suit any scheme. Think hanging balloons, garlands of faux flowers, draped crepe and sheer, shimmering fabric for a starry spectacle.

9. Jubilee Decoration Set, £30, White Linen Ladder Stitch Napkins – Pair, £14, Dress For Dinner

Queen of the bows, red velvet makes everything look luxe, especially when they’re paired with platinum silver taper dinner candles. The set includes four ruby red velvet bows and two dinner candles.

10. Jubilee Paper Pennant Bunting, Multi Colour, £2, Wilko

An easy way to dial up your decor, this pack of 15 paper flags can easily be tied to garden gates, balcony railings or branches of trees.

11. Truly Scrumptious Serving Platters, 4 Pack, £7, Talking Tables

Fancy florals with a French twist, these posh paper platters are an easy styling trick to make those colourful macarons and cute cupcakes look that much more delicious.

12. Boho Green Bud Vase, £10, other items from a selection, Talking Tables

It’s easy to see why bud vases are trending big time – no stress, single stems offer a lot of wow factor for little effort. Sweet peas are the suggested summertime spray.

13. Remarkable Regal Crown Tapestry Cushion, £28, Joe Browns

A prize pick to transform any seating into a throne, this eye-catching cushion will fit neutral backdrops as well as adding a little glitz and glamour to a garden bench.