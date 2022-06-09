Summer brights: 11 ways to colour up your space right now

Summer is the time to think bright and beautiful when it comes to our homes. Especially if you want to perk up your palette through pops of colour, or revamp rooms with flashy hues and quirky accents.

Some might say there’s no greater self-expression than the clever use of colour, with the power to style any space into a happy place.

Here’s what’s giving us good vibrations this season…

1. Habitat Optimist Cast Aluminium 2.4 Litre Casserole Dish, £26; Habitat Optimist Stack Set of 4 Tumbler Glasses, £18, and Set of 4 High Ball Glasses, £18 (other items from a selection), Argos

Habitat are setting the tone with their new Optimist cookware collection for ‘joyous summer entertaining’. And with casserole dishes, skillets and kitchen essentials in crowd-pleasing colours such as firecracker orange and sky blue, it’s ready, steady cook in colour.

2. Habitat Optimist Salt & Pepper Mill, £18, Argos

Do the twist and put some fun and flair into seasoning with this perky pair.

3. Linear Vase – 11cm, Ceramic, £15, Garden Trading

This orange ribbed vase could be used for holding wooden spoons in the kitchen as well as fresh flowers. Think sunflowers for a joyous June colour clash.

4. Hearts Melamine Dinner Plate, £10, Sophie Allport

The sweetest way to eat to your heart’s content. Matching side plates, bowls and beakers are also available, to top your table and picnicware.

5. Bold Monkey Feeling Tropical Deco Light, £69, Cuckooland

We’re tropo loco over this cute parrot light, with its flocked finish and beady eyes, complete with built-in LED lights.

6. Paige 2 Seater ‘Sofa In A Box’ – Opulent Velvet Fuchsia Pink, £435, Next

Petite and pleasing, who wouldn’t want to make room for this stunning sofa? It can be placed in the tightest of places if you’re short on space, but also loves the limelight with its elegant silhouette and plush, panelled back. Could defo double up as a love seat, as well as statement accent piece.

7. Pooky Straight Empire Lampshade in Fuchsia Dupion Silk, from £70, and Larger Stucco Table Lamp in Emerald, £128, Pooky

With its trendy tactile leaf design, this showstopper of a lamp base topped with a fabulous fuchsia shade harmonizes beautifully in colour and texture.

8. Clarissa Hulse selection of vibrant cushions, from £49 each, Clarissa Hulse

From swaying grasses to palm leaves in a kaleidoscope of prints and patterns, we’ve a colour crush on all these cushions. Vivid, visual and an easy way to vamp up a sofa.

9. Hamilton Velvet Quilted Bedspread in Fuchsia Pink, from £50, Next

Our new favourite fantasy shade, somehow everything and anything looks better in fuchsia pink. For a proper shot of colour, this enticing bedspread would rev up a bed dressed in crisp white linen or pretty pastels for drama and contrast.

10. Villa Multi Blocks Rug, from £35.99 (previously from £44.99) Carpetright

This bold block design can be used to set off a neutral backdrop, play against other colourful pieces – or if you’re still in need of inspiration, pick out a favourite hue from the rug and accessorise the room with it.

11. AdeleW Design Set of 2 Taper Candle Holders, Peachy Pink Jesmonite, £34, Made.com

A tangerine dream, this funky pair can be stood side by side, or used to bookend a beautiful bouquet of peonies or centrepiece with faux foliage. Add groovy candles in a spiral or twist design and job done.