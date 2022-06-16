Search

22 Jun 2022

12 ways to stream some sunshine yellow into your home

12 ways to stream some sunshine yellow into your home

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 10:30 AM

Here comes the sun! Heatwave or not, nothing spells summer like a shot of yellow – and it’s shining bright in homewares this season.

Representing sunshine, happiness and warmth, summer’s sunniest shade is surprisingly easy to work into a wide range of schemes. What’s more, its positive personality can lift the smallest of spaces – and imbues a sense of solace wherever you furnish it.

Ready to step onto the bright side? These yellow accents are bound to boost your decor and your mood…

1. Yellow Slogan Serving Tray (12cm x 28cm), £8, Matalan

Geared to entertaining al fresco, this bright, slogan tray has cheerfulness written all over it.

2. Ella James Set of 4 Embossed Tumblers, £24, Embossed Glass Drinks Pitcher, Yellow, £32, Ella James

These colourful embossed tumblers are made for sundowners, and the yellow pitcher is right on point for sangria and a fiery setting sun.

3. Busy Bee Lunch Bag, £6, M&Co

Whether it’s canned drinks for the park or a pick-me-up sarnie when you’re on the go, this sweet lunch bag has the cool factor.

4. Orla Kiely Set of 2 Tea Towels in Atomic Flower Yellow, £16, Orla Kiely

Let the outside in with these wonderful wildflower printed tea towels, which could be used to style up a kitchen wall hook – or even framed, if you fancy some trendy cotton wall art.

5. Citrus Fruit Recyclable Paper Napkins – 20 Pack, £4.50, Talking Tables

Summer is the season to have paper napkins on hand, and this zingy citrus fruit design deserves a prime spot on your picnic spread.

6. London Brick Vase, £30 (was £36), MADE.com

A funky brick vase in buttercup yellow is just about as cool as it comes – and can double up as a table cover clamp outdoors when the wind whips up.

7. Benjamin Moore Aura Satin Paint in Pale Moon (289), from £34.95, Benjamin Moore

Arguably one of the most versatile shades to paint your walls, not only will you channel all those positive vibes in this mellow yellow, but it works like a dream with practically anything you place in the room.

8. Laurie Velvet Click Clack Sofa Bed – Yellow, £229.99 (was £289.99), Homescapesonline

If you’re doing up the spare room over the summer holidays or having friends and family to stay, this fold-out three-seater sofa bed marries function with flair and radiates hospitality and happiness.

9. Yellow Outdoor Rug, £40, Talking Tables

Lightweight and waterproof, this patterned rug has the freedom to look fantastic wherever you place it – and will work just as well in a hallway or sun room as it would on decking or styled with patio pieces.

10. Set of 3 Ceramic Tealight Holders, £14, Next

With assorted patterns that look great grouped together or arranged apart, this tip-top tealight trio will enhance the ambience in any room.

11. Happy Embroidered Yellow Printed Cushion, £29.50, Oliver Bonas

With its printed floral pattern, contrasting pink piping and navy embroidery, this cute cushion will switch any sofa up a notch.

12. Sun & Sea Cotton Bath Mat Medium, £29.50, and Floral Pink Cotton Round Bath Mat Small, £25, Oliver Bonas

Sun, sea and sand… channel holiday vibes and bath-time bliss with these colourful bath mats, to pad around on barefoot.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media