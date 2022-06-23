Search

23 Jun 2022

12 ways to weave woven accessories, rattan and cane into contemporary schemes

12 ways to weave woven accessories, rattan and cane into contemporary schemes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jun 2022 9:25 AM

When it comes to clever contrasts in decor, wicker furniture and white are a natural choice.

Casual but chic, rattan loves the light, with its wicker weaves and open holes; beautifully balances a rustic feel when clad in cotton; works brilliantly with reclaimed wood furniture, and feels right at home with sisal and jute rugs.

No wonder we love blending it into summer settings. It’s also perfect for channelling holiday vibes, with its nature-inspired colours and texture, and works so well with sage green accents and timber tones.

Here’re an assortment of ways to get your wicker fix, and introduce some contemporary country charm to your home…

1. George Home Clear Bottle Vase with Handwoven Rattan Detail, £6; Cream Sherpa Storage Ottoman, £17, and Natural Hand-Woven Rattan Floor Vase, £22 (other items from a selection), Direct.asda

Glass vessels cased in rattan and basket-weave trays placed alongside textured throws creates the perfect backdrop for introducing natural elements – for a fresh look and calm, relaxed feel.

2. Smoky Glass Vase with Cane, £20, Heavenly Homes & Gardens

Sprays of dried flowers can be used to stylish effect, as shown here, especially when you pair charcoal and rust grasses with smoked glass.

3. Sea Grass Baskets, £10, M&Co

Summer storage is made easy with these sea grass baskets, which could be used to hold melamine tableware, craft supplies, or the kids’ colouring pencils.

4. Moreton Kubu Entertaining Trolley, £425; Round Whitewashed Placemats, £16 each, and Woven Seagrass Condiment Holder, £21 (was £30; other items from a selection), The White Company

With dining al fresco high on our summer wish list, a swish cocktail trolley (hello, Bali boutique hotel style) combines the beauty of natural kubu rattan and oh-so desirable design features. This one comes with a  removeable top tray, generous storage for barware and tableware essentials, plus stylish display shelf space.

5. Natural Rattan Side Table by Ciel, £145, Fy!

With its artisan silhouette, this side table provides the perfect spot to place some pottery, or display an eclectic mix of favourite things.

6. Bali Natural Rattan Side Table (left), £75; Bali Natural Rattan Folding Plant Stand (centre), £145, and Bali Natural Rattan Plant Stand Large (right), £55, Oliver Bonas

If you’re running out of shelf space and wondering how best to house your fabulous flora, this eye-catching folding plant stand will show off nature’s favourite hue to perfection. Team with other luscious leaves to channel those botanical therapeutic benefits.

7. Cane Round Shelf, £22.50 (was £45), Matalan

You won’t need a huge expanse of wall space to hang this boho shelf. Best of all, the circular design means harmony in feng shui – and should inspire some creativity when displaying decos.

8. Busbko Armchair – Rattan, £129, IKEA

This roomy rattan armchair can be softened with a faux fur throw – draped over the back, Scandi style – or chunky cotton seat pad for reading hour.

9. Alor 40cm H Bamboo/Rattan Novelty Pendant Shade (Spider) in Beige, £45.99, Wayfair

With overhead pendants and structural shapes trending big time, this bamboo shade is key to getting the look.

10. Oliver Bonas Renee Rattan Storage Wall Mirror (centre), from £85; Square Wall Mirror (left), £115, and Rectangle Wall Mirror (right), £79.50 (other items from a selection), Oliver Bonas

Think vintage-inspired motifs and neutral tones, with these arty pieces. Easy to style, they could be used to mirror an eye-catching work of art, make a room look larger, or simply make a statement grouped together.

11. Bamboo Lantern with TruGlo Candle, £34.99, Lights4fun

Garden glow without the faff of having to light a candle, this bamboo lantern houses a waterproof TruGlow battery-operated candle. With an easy carry handle and flickering flame to highlight your outdoor seating area, what’s not to love?

12. Wilko Garden Poly Rattan Mirror, £14 (was £21); Decorative Hanging Raffia Rainbow, £6.25, and Indoor Planter Basket Effect Rope Handle, £21 (other items from a selection), Wilko

Wilko Garden Poly Rattan Mirror and Decorative Hanging Raffia Rainbow, other items from a selection, Wilko

Another object of desire, decorative garden mirrors and raffia hangings paired with baskets of wild flowers suggest a calming country look, and help create the illusion of space.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media