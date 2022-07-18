Search

18 Jul 2022

5 heat-seeking plants that actually love hot weather

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 9:30 AM

It’s hot, it’s muggy and you’re starting to wilt – much like a flower from lack of water. Although, come to think of it, some plants thrive under super-hot conditions.

While we’re desperate for shade and gasping for a glass of something cold and refreshing as temperatures soar, their floral displays and leafy tips soak up the rays – and far from feeling thirsty, these heat tolerant perennials can cope with a dry spell.

Wondering which plants can thrive in the heat? Make room for these low-maintenance sun-worshippers…

1. Princess Flower


This purple beauty might sound like a bit of a diva, but don’t be fooled by her name. The Princess Flower (aka lasiandra) blooms throughout the year, and butterflies will be enthralled by this exotic shrub as much as we are. She can survive a bit of a summer drought but sufficient moisture will keep her petals blooming beautifully.

2. Pentas


These pink clusters relish the sun’s rays and the hotter it gets, the better. Also known as Egyptian stars because of the star shaped flowers, they’re magnets for pollinators, butterflies and hummingbirds. Native to Africa, Arabia and Madagascar, they can handle full on sun, are easy to propagate, and the blooms come in an array of pretty colours. What’s not to love?

3. Stonecrop


We’re suckers for succulents – and you don’t need to live in sunny California to open up your world to these little babies. Their pink and yellow blooms will feel right at home in your rock garden, they don’t mind poor soil conditions, and they can survive the cold as well as thriving in the heat. A reliable favourite to give an exotic feel to your planting prowess.

4. Liatris


With their showy lilac spikes and tall stalks, you can really go to town with these wild flowers, which need lots of sun. Even better, you can create a cottage garden border in the smallest of green patches with liatris – and these hardy beauties will attract wildlife and butterflies, who will give them all the loving care they deserve.

5. Blanket Flower


Vibrant and oh-so vase worthy, these bright, daisy-like flowers hail from the USA and Mexico, and their fiery red and orange petals are used to facing a blazing sun. Also known as gaillardia, they’re one of the easiest flowers to grow, can self-seed, sprawl and blanket your garden with little planning or effort – and provide butterflies and bees with the perfect habitat to go wild for their brilliant blooms.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media