How to update your kitchen in a cost-of-living crisis

It’s the heart of the home and epicentre for dining and entertaining. But what if your kitchen needs a refurb and money is incredibly tight?

Looeeze Grossman, founder and CEO of The Used Kitchen Company, shares expert tips on ways to work wonders in the busiest room in the house, amid rising prices of everything…

Buy a used kitchen

“While that brand new kitchen you’ve seen in your local showroom may look amazing, it’s without question going to set you back several thousand pounds – and that’s before worktops, appliances or labour costs are included,” observes Grossman.

But did you know you can buy a used or ex-display kitchen at 50-70% off the RRP? Starting at as little as £1,500, she says you could find your dream kitchen well within your budget.

“And remember, if you love the worktops and appliances but the colour isn’t right, you can often re-paint it to the colour of your choice,” notes Grossman.

Along with The Used Kitchen Company, who manage the whole process including viewing, dismantling and delivery, she says you can also check out sites like eBay or Gumtree – just keep in mind you’ll be doing the leg work.

“You’ll need to pay a carpenter or professional to take out the kitchen you’re buying – please don’t trust the seller to do this themselves,” she warns, “or you could end up with only half the worktop you were promised, and overall, it will prove to be a false economy.”

Sell your existing kitchen

You can also sell your existing kitchen, which could go some way towards purchasing your next one, says Grossman, especially if buying used or ex-display.

“You can sell your used kitchen on eBay or Gumtree, but for a seamless experience – especially if it’s your first time selling – I’d always recommend talking to a company that specialises in selling used kitchens,” suggests Grossman.

“They’ll be able to give you a full valuation of your kitchen and arrange the fitters to dismantle and deliver it to a new home,” she adds.

If you do opt to sell your kitchen [yourself], she suggests you specify the buyer dismantle it, as you wouldn’t want the responsibility of damaging the units or worktops. “We always suggest using a professional company who have their own team of trusted fitters to do this for you,” notes Grossman.

Leave the sink, change the taps

It is possible to change your kitchen sink, but it’s not the cheapest option.

“You’ll need to plumb it back in, you’ll need to reseal it, and of course, there’s the risk of chipping your worktops in the process.”

Instead, there are amazing cleaning products on the market that can bring a sparkle back to even the dullest stainless-steel sink.

“From Power Paste to Bar Keepers Friend or baking soda and white wine vinegar – all will help to revive a dull sink,” says Grossman.

But while changing the sink could be costly, she says changing your taps doesn’t have to be.

“This can be a great way to modernise your sink and bring it bang up to date,” she adds.

Get creative with your flooring

While replacing your kitchen flooring will undoubtedly be expensive, there are ways you can update it for a lot less.

“Stencilling a pattern on plain tiles can make a bold impact that, once sealed, will not only look impactful, but will also last.”

She continues: “There are great stencils available online, and so many great paints and colours which will work on tiles. Just make sure you go for a paint that’s suitable for your flooring (tiles or wood) and be sure to use a sealant on top to protect your work, once you’re happy with the finished result.”

If you’re a nervous decorator, Grossman says there’re stick-on tiles available, which you can use on top of your existing flooring. But in a kitchen – where there are often changes in temperature, and exposure to moisture and grease – they can lift quickly, so be cautious.

“If you want to replace your floor, but budget is tight, consider visiting your local flooring shop to see what offcuts are available,” says Grossman. “Lino has come a long way and can be a reasonable alternative to tiles or wood flooring.”

Change your handles

Simply updating your kitchen handles can make a huge difference to the room, and they don’t have to cost a fortune. “Check out sites like eBay or Amazon, visit boot sales or charity shops and see what’s on offer, ” suggests Grossman.

“And don’t worry about the colour. There are so many great paints and sprays on the market now, if you don’t like the colour, simply change it – even changing your standard chrome handles to chic matt black can create a real impact.”

If you’re not sure where to start, she says Rust-oleum, Hammerite and Valspar all offer great paints for different materials. The key is to double-check the paint you’re using works on the type of material you’re wanting to cover.

Storage

She says adding storage to your kitchen will not only make it tidier, but can also make it look completely different.

“Adding under-cupboard storage baskets, or creating a hanging pot stand or utensil holder can update your kitchen and doesn’t cost the earth.”

“Plus, it’s cheap – you can buy under-cupboard storage from most pound shops. If you’re planning to install a hanging pot stand, check out your local DIY store for hooks in various sizes, or even your local boot sale for old butcher’s hooks,” suggests Grossman.

Indeed, there are lots of videos on YouTube showing a whole host of ways to do this. Not only will this add impact, she says, but it’s also practical and will help to free up lots of space.

“You can even upcycle your existing storage. If you’ve sprayed your handles matt black, why stop there? Updating your bread bin, coffee storage pots and utensil holder with the same spray will make them look like new and only costs a couple of pounds.”

Add a feature wall or backsplash

If you decide replacing your kitchen is way out of your budget, Grossman says creating a feature wall, or even a feature backsplash, can add some wow factor to a tired kitchen.

“Backsplashes are no longer dowdy tiles, but come in all sorts of materials, including stone and granite to match your worktops, or coloured or vintage glass.

“If replacing your splashback is out of budget, you can easily update your own by re-painting tiles,” notes Grossman. “You can even add transfers to your tiles, creating a totally different look for just a few pounds.”

As ever, when making these changes, she says to check you’re still able to keep them clean.

Essentially, Grossman says there are two fundamental keys to updating your kitchen for less. “The first is great preparation. If the goal is to have newly painted cabinets, failing to thoroughly prep them first will mean you’ll end up with a sloppy finish that you won’t be happy with – resulting in having to spend more money to rectify that bumpy coat or chip you can still see.

“The second is, don’t rush. The biggest mistakes are made on impulsive buys – plan wisely and take it one step at a time,” she advises. “You’ll often find you can make further savings along the way, which can be used for the next stage of the restoration.”