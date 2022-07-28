Search

28 Jul 2022

Barbiecore: How to work some pink power into your home right now

Barbiecore: How to work some pink power into your home right now

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

The Barbie movie isn’t set to be released until next year – but it’s already making waves, with washes of pink making its way through the interiors world.

Sweet, summery and sophisticated at the same time – depending how you pimp up your pink at home, it doesn’t all have to be baby and bubble-gum tones – pink happily resides in contemporary or classic room sets.

Keen to create your own Barbie dreamhouse? Check out these popping pink finds…

1. Pink Bubble Vase, £25.99, Softstore.co

With pink dried flowers the easiest styling trick – no chance of them wilting in the heat – all you need is a statement bubble vase to show off your blooms. And if you want to break up a pink palette, sunshine yellow is a go-to for pairing.

2. George Pink Two-Tone Dinner Set – 12 Piece, £20, Direct.asda

For a showstopping tablescape, this pink tableware can be teamed with white china and glitzy gold charger plates, Hollywood style. Grilled salmon with lemon and dill sauce would look especially delicious plated up on these.

3. Pink Glass Candlestick Holder, £14, Talking Tables

A little bit boho, a little bit dolly, this gorgeous glass candlestick is the prettiest way to play up summer table settings.

4. 4 Reversible Faux Leather Placemats And Coasters Set, £24, Next

This luxe-look faux leather placemat set in light quartz is pale enough to work with dark, glossy dinnerware, as well as pink neon melamine when the mood takes you.

5. George Home Pink Gin Glass – Set of 3, £14, Direct.asda

With its scalloped edge and ribbed bubble shape, this showy glass has pink gin o’clock written all over it.

6. YesColours Friendly Pink, £21 for 1Litre (Matt), YesColours

It’s not for everyone, but this bubble-gum pink will definitely appeal to your inner Barbie. With its warm tones and sweet edge – pink is the colour most often associated with friendship, affection and harmony, apparently – this shade mixes playfulness with positiveness.

7. Roxie 4 Seater Sofa in Vibe Velvet – Pink, £899, DFS

This hot-pink statement piece sets the scene for glamorous soirées, especially with a fluffy pink rug underfoot. If that sounds more Malibu Barbie than modish, switch things up with some monochrome cushions for a bold and beautiful aesthetic.

8. Kit One Stage Touch Table Lamp, £25, Next

If you’re new to mood lighting, a pink shade casts a flattering glow and makes everything look that much lovelier. A well-kept secret in the design world.

9. Ola Dusty Pink Velvet Tub Chair, £495, Oliver Bonas

Tub chairs are trending big time. And when you want to sit back, relax and sip on a delicious pink cocktail, this sassy seat cries out for a Cosmo.

10. Pink Lemon Print by Anna Mörner, 50 x 70cm, £79, MADE.com

This funky designer print provides vibrancy – and it’s a fun way to highlight other pink accents in a room.

11. Kaleidoscope Maeve Frilled Pink Duvet Cover Set, from £18-£75, Freemans

Romantic and dreamy, these pretty frills evoke thoughts of a pink mansion and vases of fluffy, puffy peonies. Or you could also style this 100% cotton bedding set with vintage pieces for shabby chic, carefree charm. Ta-dah!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media