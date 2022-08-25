Bring home tropical travel vibes with holiday-inspired decor

If your summer holiday feels like a distant memory already, or the balmy Bank Holiday weekend has reawakened those boho vibes, there are plenty of ways to add a touch of far-flung flair into your interiors.

From tropical-inspired homewares to exotic decos and artisan pieces, by reviving those holiday feelings with a few carefully chosen curios, you can almost hear the rhythm of the waves and feel the rays on your skin.

Here’s how to spark your imagination and radiate that sunny feeling at home…

1. Ceramic Tiger Head Vase, £15; Tiger Tropics Salt and Pepper, £8, and Tropics Teapot, £14 (other items from a selection), Dunelm

Think jungle-themed tea party with rainforest décor, a few palm leaves and safari cupcakes to keep the kids entertained.

2. Seagrass Bread Basket, £12.50, Oliver Bonas

This pretty seagrass basket feels folksy and imbibes thoughts of freshly baked bread and tucking into aioli dips.

3. Henry Holland Lava Orange Glass Vase With White Chips, £25, Freemans

The colour of a shimmering sunset, this Lava vase loves sunflowers but looks just as showy next to Mediterranean blue plant pots and trailing greenery.

4. Coral Decoration, £28, Natalia Willmott

A prized collectible, faux coral ornaments are very on trend, and an easy way to create an eye-catching focal point.

5. Otis Accent Chair, £425, Next (available from September)

A modern accent chair with a low back and wide seat in a neutral palette, this makes the perfect canvas to style around. Especially if you introduce a seductive mix of tall pampas grasses and seashell accessories.

6. Asa Linen Blend Cushion – Copper Orange, £32, MADE.com

A pop of orange and an abstract print will perk up your summer seating in a flash.

7. Seashell Placemats, £24 each (other items from a selection), Truffle Tablescapes

The finishing touch to a coastal themed centrepiece, these handmade woven and shell-trimmed placemats have summer beach house written all over them. Top with gold-rimmed tableware and sky-blue napkins.

8. Lucy Tiffney Floral Throw, £55, Next

Every sofa loves a summery throw, especially one with jewel-toned blooms, reminiscent of Mexican textiles.

9. A Taste of Paradise Art Print, from £53 with frame, Abstract House

When you want to drift away to a sandy bay and dream of sailing around the islands, these turquoise waters and aqua shades will bring you that much closer to a voyage of discovery.

10. The Tropical Paradise Ceramic Candle, £52, Chase And Wonder

Think uplifting aromas of bergamot orange, coconut, almond and vanilla wafting through the air, giving the impression of a tropical hideaway.

11. Abigail Ahern Set of 2 Large Taupe Faux Pampas Grass Stems, £24; Orson Monkey Table Lamp, £50; Pax Round Sand Cushion, £35, and Minka Voile Bedspread, £140 (other items from a selection), Freemans

These atmospheric pampas grasses teamed with textured bedding and neutral tufted pillows, complemented by sandy tones and a monkey lamp, imbibes thoughts of a boutique hotel in Costa Rica.

12. Dried Grass Wall Hanging, £58, Heavenly Homes And Gardens

A hip grass wall hanging imbues global style – and this one’s bang on the money.