Search

29 Sept 2022

11 stylish ways to give your home some serious autumn vibes

11 stylish ways to give your home some serious autumn vibes

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 9:55 AM

With the first chill in the air and leaves turning at a rapid rate, chances are you’ve been closing the curtains a little bit earlier than usual – and looking forward to all things autumnal.

And the rich, rustic tones and earthy hues of this season are endlessly appealing for bringing warmth into our homes. Take inspiration from these autumn-inspired finds…

1. Oak Leaf Autumn Wreath & TruGlow Candle Bundle, £69.99, Lights4fun

With thoughts of nature studies and woodland walks, creating a cosy ambience with an autumn wreath and centrepiece crowned with pillar candles is sure to inspire seasonal tablescaping.

2. Habitat 2.4 Litre Oval Cast Iron Casserole Dish – Orange, £40, Argos

Think homemade warming soups and steaming hot pots. If you’re not the proud owner of a classic orange cast iron casserole dish, now could be the best time to invest in one. Suitable for gas, electric, ceramic, induction and oven.

3. Scented Candle JENS D7xH8cm w/lid, £3, JYSK

A scented warming glow for less than a fiver? We’re in.

4. Oliver Bonas Aster Etched Star Gin Glass S2, £28, Oliver Bonas (available from October)

Chances are you’re foraging for a gin with autumnal botanicals – and a new gin glass with some star quality will ensure your drinks trolley is tip-top.

5. Emma Bridgewater Borlotti Beans Medium Oblong Plate, £42, and Beetroot Medium Dish, £65, Emma Bridgewater

Whether it’s a bundle of beans or best beets from the farmer’s market, these decorated serving dishes will make your harvest taste that much more delicious.

6. Resin Pumpkin Ornament, £14, Matalan

When you want to plant a pumpkin around the home, this rustic deco will blend in beautifully with farmhouse-style furnishings or fireplace décor.

7. Abel Wooden Rattan Accent Chair, £250, Next

A stylish accent chair speaks volumes, especially when it’s a mix of modern and rustic like this one, styled up with nature-inspired colours to contrast with its wood frame and neutral upholstery.

8. Recycled Wool Blanket in Rust Herringbone (bottom of pile), £65, The Tartan Blanket Company

These soft, woven yarns are coveted for their warmth –  and wool blankets can be used as a throw or shawl wrap, as well as draping over a chair, sofa or bed.

9. Tortoise Table Lamp, Black – £32, Homebase

Putting the atmosphere into autumn, a chic tortoise effect table lamp with a black shade looks moody and inviting.

10. Slouchbag Bean Bag – Jumbo Cord, Mustard, £74.99 (was £99.99), RUcomfy

As the nights draw in, there’s something super inviting about a bumper sized bean bag to sink into.

11. Hottie in Ochre, £40, Loaf

A bottle with benefits. We love this knitted favourite for its form and function.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media