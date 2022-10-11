7 of the best new cushions for autumn

Want to refresh your home for autumn, without embarking on a major interiors overhaul?
Swapping out the cushions on your sofa or bed can be a quick, easy and affordable way to give a room a new lease of life – and right now we’re spoilt for choice in the soft furnishings department.
From traditional autumnal colours to adorable woodland animal motifs and touchable textures, these picture-perfect pillows are all you need to create a cosy, cocooning vibe.
Here’s our pick of seven seasonal scatter cushions to spruce up your living space…
1. Habitat Green Faux Shearling Cushion – Green, £16
2. George at Asda Twilight Woodland Cushion, £5
3. Henry Holland Dante Cushion, £28, Freemans
4. Accessorize Embroidered Palermo Tile Cushion Cover, £35
5. Matalan Green Embroidered Foliage Cushion, £13
6. M&Co Multi Berry Cushion, £16
7. B&M Sage Roma Boucle Cushion, £10 (available in store only)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.