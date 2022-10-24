Konnie Huq on getting kids to understand the dangers of electric cars as they cross roads

Modern advances have changed huge swathes of our lives – and now even road safety guidelines for children have been updated.

The aim is to make kids more aware of the dangers posed by electric cars – dangers which electric car owner, TV presenter and mum-of-two Konnie Huq is very aware of.

Former Blue Peter presenter Huq, 47, is supporting the launch of a new Green Car Cross Code, a modern version of the old Green Cross Code, and explains: “Because electric cars are so quiet, that makes them a lot more dangerous, as people rely on hearing to cross the road. Also, electric cars often accelerate faster than regular cars, so it may look like a car is further away than you think, just because it can get to where you are quicker.”

So, although children still need to Stop, Look and Listen while crossing the road, the increasing number of electric vehicles means they need to listen extra-carefully for the super-quiet cars, and look with even more vigilance, as electric vehicles could get to a dangerous proximity faster than they might expect.

Huq, who has two boys – Covey, aged 10, and Huxley, aged eight – says the essential difference between the old and new versions of the Code is double-checking.

“It’s about being a bit more aware to listen carefully, and even if there’s a car and you think you’ve got time to cross the road, you have to be mindful that electric vehicles can accelerate faster than other cars,” she says.

Huq says the new code, which has been created by car leasing company ZenAuto and is supported by the road safety charity Brake (brake.org.uk), is particularly relevant for her sons, as the eldest is now officially allowed by his school to walk home alone if he wants to.

But that’s not to say his mum and dad – the satirist and broadcaster Charlie Brooker – won’t be watching him.

“We have to pick up our other son anyway, so we’ve followed them before,” admits Huq, “and we’ve noticed they’re not as proficient as they should be. They need to learn to be much more cautious when they’re crossing.

“My youngest is much more savvy, whereas my eldest is more of a daydreamer and off in cloud cuckoo land, and it needs to be the other way round really, because my eldest is going to be the one who’s walking home on his own first. You bring them up the same and they just turn out so differently from each other.

“My youngest son is actually quite good, and for a while we’ve been biking to school, and that does help with their awareness, but I still feel my eldest is a bit less aware.”

Huq’s concerns are shared by many other parents – new research by ZenAuto found more than eight out of 10 parents are worried about modern road safety issues, including their children not hearing electric vehicles (39%), wearing headphones (33%) and using gadgets while walking (40%).

And the research also revealed that while 68% of children aged between nine and 11 always look left and right before crossing roads, 43% admit they pay less attention when around their friends, 28% have crossed the road without checking first, and 26% have run out in front of an approaching car in the hope they’ll make it.

“This is all about making the Green Cross Code come into the 21st century,” stresses Huq. “This is something we need to start thinking about – research shows 27% of kids didn’t even realise electric vehicles were quieter than traditional petrol cars, and 30% didn’t realise they accelerated quicker than normal petrol or diesel cars. That’s a third of children not in the know.”

In addition, she points out that children’s reliance on screens could have a dangerous impact on their road safety. “There’s a lot more vying for their attention.

“Parents will often buy older children phones for safety reasons, so they can track where they are. But when they’re walking home from school, you don’t want them to be distracted by their phone and not be aware of their Green Car Cross Code. It’s aiming to raise awareness of pedestrian safety, now we’re in an electric vehicle society.”

With support from Brake, the Green Car Cross Code will be shared with more than 4,000 schools and educators to help families learn to cross roads more carefully.

The Green Car Cross Code

Stop!

First find the safest place to cross – make sure it’s clear from any vehicles or charging points and cables that might obstruct you. Stand on the pavement near the kerb.

Use your eyes and ears

Look all around for traffic and listen extra-carefully for electric vehicles, which can be very quiet, or sometimes don’t sound like a car at all.

Wait until it’s safe to cross

If traffic is coming, let it pass.

Look and listen again

Keep your eyes and ears on the road, and be extra-careful, because electric vehicles are often capable of accelerating faster than other cars.

Cross

When it’s safe, go straight across the road – do not run or walk diagonally.

Konnie Huq is championing the Green Car Cross Code (zen.auto/gccc), an updated set of road safety guidelines for children developed by ZenAuto and supported by road safety charity Brake.