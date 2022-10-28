How to haggle and negotiate for a better deal, according to an expert

Everyone loves a bargain – but many people could be missing out on snapping one up, by not knowing where to start.

Two-fifths (39%) of us admit to feeling too awkward to even try attempting to drive down the price of items in the first place, new research by Gumtree has found. And three in 10 (30%) feel that, as a nation, we don’t know how to get a good bargain through the art of bartering or haggling.

When it comes to what’s getting in the way of us bartering for a better deal, 17% say they don’t really know what a good offer looks like, while 13% say they haven’t had anyone to learn from who is good at bargaining.

Keen to know how to haggle? Whether it’s on second-hand sites at car-boot sales or even certain shops, there may be opportunities to negotiate.

To help people hone their bargaining skills, here are some tips for going about it confidently – and politely – from Gumtree’s chief marketing officer, Hannah Rouch…

1. Build a rapport

“When bartering, remember the person on the other end sees value in their product, just as you do,” sys Rouch. “Focus on the conversation, build a rapport, and don’t lowball them in your initial outreach.”

Making eye contact with the person you’re dealing with and being on time if you’ve arranged a collection can also pay off, she suggests. “If you are using an online platform, such as Gumtree, make sure your messages are simple and straightforward – treat others how you would like to be treated,” Rouch adds.



2. Show the seller that you’re serious

“Make it clear to the seller that you’re serious about your purchase – show a genuine interest in the item and ask lots of questions,” Rouch suggests. “If you’re committed to walking away with an item from the outset, the seller is more likely to invest the time in making the right deal and see their item go to a new home.”

3. Focus on what you really need

Don’t get carried away just because the seller lowers the price. The deal may still not be right for you.

“Don’t be afraid to walk away if the offer, or item, isn’t right,” says Rouch. “When you make a purchase, you want to get the best value for money – not just to make a purchase for the sake of a purchase. Over-consumerism is rife, especially as we move into Black Friday and the festive period, so save your energy for the purchases you really want or need.”