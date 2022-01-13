Search

14 Jan 2022

These are the hottest up and coming holiday destinations in the UK – and they might surprise you

These are the hottest up and coming holiday destinations in the UK – and they might surprise you

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Jan 2022

Just when it looked like some kind of normality was returning, the Omicron variant arrived, along with new travel restrictions, causing 600,000 passengers to cancel flights from Heathrow airport in December.

With continued uncertainty around international travel, it looks as though staycations – a major pandemic-era trend – are here to stay, as consumers opt to holiday closer to home rather than contend with Covid tests and risk long-haul trips.

Now, holiday rental firm Vrbo has revealed the UK towns and cities that have seen the biggest growth in customer demand in 2021. From seaside escapes to country idylls, here are four ideas for where to staycation in 2022…

1. Bracknell Forest

Just west of London, Berkshire’s Bracknell Forest is conveniently located for urbanites in need of fresh air.

The picturesque woodland area, which saw a 110% increase in interest last year, is home to Windsor Castle and the surrounding Great Park, where red deer roam. More adventurous visitors can get a bird’s eye view of the forest from the tree-to-tree zip lines at Go Ape.

2. Southend-on-Sea

The coastal town of Southend-on-Sea rose in popularity by 100% last year, while Essex as a whole jumped 80%.

The kid-friendly area has lots to keep little ones entertained, from Adventure Island fun park and the Sealife aquarium to the iconic Southend Pier (the longest in the world) and Railway, plus seven miles of sand and pebble beaches.

3. Dundee

The opening of the V&A museum in 2018 helped put Dundee on the holidaymaker map, with interest in the Scottish coastal city rising by 80% last year.

Culture vultures will love the museum’s design-focused exhibitions, (not to mention the incredible Kengo Kuma-designed building) while the rugged natural beauty of Scotland is easily accessible with the likes of Baldragon Wood in the city and Monikie Country Park close by.

4. Lincolnshire

The historic Lincolnshire town of Stamford was last year voted one of the best places to live in the UK by the Sunday Times, and visitors will find a lot to love about the market town, which boasts 600 listed buildings.

Impressive architecture is a big draw all over the county (which saw a 75% spike in interest last year), with two castles (Lincoln and Belvoir), a cathedral and stunning stately homes such as Harlaxton Manor.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media