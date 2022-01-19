Kwoklyn Wan’s yellow bean flat rice noodles with green beans recipe

In this speedy dish, “Wide flat rice noodles (ho fun) and crisp green beans are lavishly adorned with an aromatic Chinese yellow bean sauce”, says chef Kwoklyn Wan.

Yellow bean flat rice noodles with green beans recipe

Ingredients:

(Serves 2)

200g dried flat rice noodles

1 1/2 tbsp vegetable oil

5 spring onions, cut into 5cm slices

1tsp ginger purée

200g green beans, cut into 2cm lengths

200g beansprouts

Drizzle of sesame oil

For the sauce:

2tbsp yellow bean sauce

2tbsp water

1tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)

1tsp dark soy sauce

1tsp sugar

Yellow bean flat rice noodles with green beans from 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway by Kwoklyn Wan (Sam Folan/PA)

Method:

1. Combine the ingredients for the sauce in a bowl, mix well and set to one side.

2. Cook the flat noodles in a large saucepan of boiling water for two minutes until soft, then drain and set to one side.

3. While the flat rice noodles are boiling, place a non-stick wok over a medium-high heat, add the vegetable oil and fry the spring onions with the ginger purée for one minute, stirring throughout for even cooking. Add the green beans and cook for one minute, then add the drained rice noodles and stir-fry for another minute. Finally add the beansprouts and mix everything together.

4. Give the sauce mixture a quick stir, add to the wok and continue to cook to allow the sauce to coat all of the other ingredients. Remove from the heat, transfer to a serving plate and finally drizzle with sesame oil.

10-Minute Chinese Takeaway by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16. Photography Sam Folan. Available now.