Kwoklyn Wan’s beef and onion with mixed peppers recipe

“This is Cantonese cooking perfection, from the rich aromatic umami sauce and the tender beef fillet, right through to the little bit of background heat from the ground black pepper. A true Cantonese classic!” says Kwoklyn Wan, author of 10-Minute Chinese Takeaway.
Ingredients:
(Serves 2)
2tbsp vegetable oil
200g sliced onion
200g sliced mixed peppers
300g beef fillet, cut into very thin slices
2tsp garlic purée
2tsp ginger purée
1tsp ground black pepper
For the sauce:
250ml chicken stock
1tbsp Chinese rice wine (Shaoxing wine)
1tbsp oyster sauce
2tsp cornflour
Method:
1. Combine the sauce ingredients in a bowl, mix well and set to one side.
2. Place your wok over a medium-high heat, add the oil and stir-fry the onions and peppers for three minutes. Next add the beef with the garlic and ginger purées and stir-fry for a further 30 seconds.
3. Give the sauce mixture a quick stir and pour into your wok, bringing it to the boil and continuing to cook for another minute, or until the sauce has thickened to your preferred consistency.
4. Turn off the heat and add the black pepper, then give it all a good mix and transfer to a serving plate. This dish also works well when served with rice on the side.
10-Minute Chinese Takeaway by Kwoklyn Wan is published by Quadrille, priced £16. Photography Sam Folan. Available now.
