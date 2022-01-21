6 stunning winter whites to polish up the palate

It’s a conundrum all wine lovers face at this time of year.

We love those rich, warming reds, with swathes of forest fruits to make us feel cosy and comforted. But sometimes the softly, softly approach doesn’t quite cut it as the wine you really want to drink right now. Especially when a bright blue sky beckons and, dare we say it, things are starting to brighten up.

We want a fresh, crisp white to mirror the flowering snowdrops, or a rounded, fruity white to cushion our taste-buds with just the right measure of freshness to conjure a sense of ‘chalet chic’ – even if an actual ski run is a pipe dream.

These are the winter whites we’re in the mood for right now…

1. M&S Garganega Pinot Grigio 2020, Verona, Italy (£6, Marks & Spencer stores)

With flashes of freshness, those all-important floral notes, lively lemony flavours and a hint of almond on the finish, this is a ripe style of pinot grigio – and both the wine and its Shakespearian label leave a lasting impression. Youthful, unoaked and delicious with seafood linguine.

2. Cono Sur Bicicleta Viognier 2021, Chile (£6, Tesco)

The virtues of viognier are well storied – its spiritual home is Condrieu in the northern Rhône, famous for its fragrant, rich, dry whites with ripe flavours of peaches and apricots – and here we have the next best thing at a fraction of the price. Full-bodied with bright acidity and bound to please.

3. Morrisons The Best Chenin Blanc 2020, Swartland, South Africa (£7.50, Morrisons)

A beautifully fresh and friendly, fruity chenin blanc, this is a brilliant example of how South Africa’s signature grape satisfies with its baked apple and citrus flavours and hint of honey coming into play, underpinned by refreshing acidity. A crowd-pleaser with a winter BBQ of seafood skewers.

4. Yealands Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand (£9, Asda)

Green, nettly and spiked with aromas of freshly cut herbs, citrus and blackcurrant leaf, this is a zesty sauvignon with vibrant flavours of limes, gooseberries and guava in spades, balanced by a crisp minerally finish. A white to put the wind in your sails, it’s vegan-friendly and a great choice with vegetarian or gluten-free dishes.

5. Edouard Delaunay ‘Septembre’ Chardonnay, Burgundy, France (£14.99 per bottle or £12.99 Mix Six, Majestic)

A Burgundy blonde that’s modestly oaked and beautifully balanced, with creamy tropical fruit, bright lemony notes, a hint of hazelnut and butterscotch, while the fresh, fruity finish and whisper of white chocolate add interest. Think pan-fried turbot with a rich butter sauce. Divine.

6. Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc 2021, Marlborough, New Zealand (£25, Laithwaites)

With its cult following, some might go as far as saying Cloudy Bay is the catalyst for our total adoration of New Zealand savvy blanc. Pure as the driven snow, what really makes this latest vintage stand out are the intense aromas of passion fruit, white peach, lemongrass and fresh lime juice, along with appealing flavours of nectarine and ripe passion fruit, and uplifting citrusy acidity making it effortless and dangerously easy to drink. Cheers!