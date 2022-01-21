Wish you had longer lashes? 9 eye-opening innovations to try now

Big, Bambi-esque peepers are often top of the list when it comes to beauty desires, and whether you’re crafting an elaborate smoky-eye look or wearing minimal make-up, lengthening your lashes is key if you want to maximise your eyes.

But that doesn’t mean huge, Love Island-contestant-level falsies should be the final step in every beauty routine. With the latest product and treatment innovations, it’s easier than ever to subtly enhance your lashes…

Lash conditioners

Like skincare for eyelashes, lash conditioners are packed with nourishing ingredients that moisturise and promote hair growth.

Ideal if your lashes need a bit of TLC after too many extensions or hastily torn off falsies, use daily as a cleanser, or once a week like a face mask.

1. Aurelia London Conditioning Lash & Eye Cleanser, £32

2. Revitalash Lash & Brow Masque, £40, Jiemao

Under-lash falsies

For years, make-up artists have been using individual false lashes to add volume and length, and now you can too, with natural-looking wisps that go under your natural lashes instead of being stuck to the skin on top.

Lashify was the first brand to bring under-lash falsies into the mainstream, and now there are lots of options to choose from at a range of price points.

The technique does take a bit of getting used to, but as someone who could never get to grips with traditional strip lashes, I mastered the under-lash method after a couple of tries, and now I always use them when I’m doing a full eye make-up look.

3. Lashify Control Kit, £130

4. Ardell X-tended Wear Lash System Demi Wispies, £16.99, Falseeyelashes.co.uk

Mega mascaras

The fastest route to epic lashes? Mascara, of course, and it’s got to be loaded up with microfibres. These tiny particles cling to your lashes, creating extra volume and length.

If intense volume is your main priority, choose a brush spoolie, whereas if you want definition, a fine-tooth comb applicator will separate and extend your lashes.

5. No7 Lash Extender Fiber Mascara in Black, £11.95 (was £14.95), Boots

6. Avon Legendary Lengths Mascara, £9 (available February 1)

Nano lashes

New from the experts at Eylure, Lash Illusion brings you all the drama without the weight.

The virtually invisible nano-band is flexible, meaning it won’t budge or lift once it’s in place. Remember to always measure the strip against your own lash line and trim to ensure a perfect fit.

7. Eylure Lash Illusion No 305, £10, Boots

Lower lash lift

8. Nouveau Lashes LVL Lash Lift Upper and Lower treatment, from £55, find your nearest salon at Nouveaulashes.com

The LVL Lash Lift has become hugely popular in recent years. An alternative to extensions, the treatment is bit like a perm for your lashes, using a four-step process to lift, curl, tint and set, with results lasting up to eight weeks.

Previously, the LVL was only available for the upper lashes, but now you can get your lower lashes done too, for around £10 on top of the initial treatment (prices vary by salon).

Lash-loving sleep mask

9. Slip Sleep Mask Contour, £55

Finally, a solution for lash-lovers who want to protect their peepers after a treatment, or ensure their under-lash falsies don’t fall off in the night, but who can’t sleep without an eye mask.

This silk mask from Slip is designed to give your lashes space to flutter away freely as you slumber.