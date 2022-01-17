Search

17 Jan 2022

In pictures: Hundreds of Limerick runners and walkers take part in Tom Walsh memorial event

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

17 Jan 2022

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

UNDER clear blue skies over 300 runners and 100 walkers took part in the Tom Walsh 10km Run and 5 Mile Walk in Caherconlish on Sunday.

In every participant's thoughts was the late Ashling Murphy. White balloons were released and a minute's silence took place before the athletes took off.

The kind underfoot conditions made it ideal for runners and walkers to work off the Christmas excess. Organisers were delighted with the attendance after they were forced to cancel last year's event due to Covid.

The Tom Walsh Committee members Derek and Yvonne Casey, Liam O’Brien, Gordan Barry Pearse Long, Keith Ryan, Ian Horgan and Ian Stapleton would like to thank volunteers Fiona, Niamh, Sandra, Louise and Ashlinn, the 50 marshals, staff of the Millennium Centre, gardai, Red Cross, Ian Horgan Photography, Ronan O’Connor, Peter Tiernan, of Vision Air Technologies, kind sponsors and all the runners and walkers who "helped make this a very, very special event".

The event honours the memory of the late Tom Walsh, from Ballyvourneen, who won over 200 races in Ireland, England and Scotland during his remarkable running career spanning three decades.

See Leader Sport in this week's Limerick Leader newspaper for full details

