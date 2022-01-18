'Keep your bins off the street apart from on collection days', say Limerick councillors

COUNCILLORS have urged the local authority to enforce by-laws which prohibit bins being left out on days where they are not due to be collected.

At Monday's metropolitan district meeting, members unanimously backed a motion from Social Democrats councillor Elisa O'Donovan, who said that a by-law passed in March 2019 was not being adhered to.

This prevents residents and business owners leaving their bins on streets unless they are scheduled to be collected that particular day.

However, Cllr O'Donovan said: "Since well before I was elected this has been an issue where plastic bins are left out on our city streets Monday through to Sunday 24/7. It's in direct contravention of the by-laws. Our by-laws basically say the container should not be overloaded and the lid should be secure closed and no waste shall be presented on top of the lid or adjacent to the waste container."

She warned this has led to a lot of illegal dumping, particularly in laneways across the city.

"I'm asking from the executive that they look at these by-laws, make sure they are enforced. People should be being fined, and I don't think they currently are," the City West councillor added.

Mayor Daniel Butler seconded her motion, saying: "This conversation is going on way too long. We need to find a solution."

At present, he said people are having to "run an obstacle course around bins", and the resultant illegal dumping is also attracting rats.

"It's something going on for a long time. Every day I wake up, people send me pictures on WhatsApp of the opportunistic dumping of waste by bins. More could be made of the laneways if we tackle this problem in a meaningful way," Cllr Sarah Kiely added.

In a written response to Cllr O'Donovan, Nuala Gallagher, the environmental director of services confirmed the leaving out of bins is an offence.

However, one clause in the by-law affords permission to be given to designate certain public areas for bin storage.

"Compliance rates are very high, and breaches of by-laws are followed up by council's environmental inspectors. The council takes a co-ordinated approach to provision of waste receptacles," she added.

However, members of the metropolitan district complained the reply was "not sufficient."

District leader, Cllr Catherine Slattery asked Ms Gallagher to afford members a full briefing.

After that, members will decide on any further action, said the City East councillor.