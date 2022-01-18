Search

18 Jan 2022

Life of Ashling Murphy celebrated in poignant funeral Mass

Life of Ashling Murphy celebrated in poignant funeral mass

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

18 Jan 2022

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

"ASHLING epitomised the beauty of life, may her legacy live in the hearts of all she touched". 

These were the words of a Prayer of the Faithful at the funeral Mass of former Mary Immaculate College student Ashling Murphy this morning. 

The 23-year-old schoolteacher was murdered last week as she went for a run along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Ms Murphy's First Class pupils from Durrow National School along with teammates from Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA Club formed a poignant guard of honour outside St Brigid's Church in Mountbololus with hundreds of mourners lining the streets.  

Schools in Limerick and across the country held a minute silence at 11am as Ms Murphy's family, friends, teammates and pupils gathered to pay their final respects.

The bells of St Mary's Cathedral were also rung as the funeral Mass began.

President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Michéal Martin were among the congregation at Ms Murphy's funeral Mass and they shared a private moment with the Murphy family beforehand. 

Symbols representing Ms Murphy's short life were brought to the altar during the mass including a hurley, a book and a family photo. 

Fr Michael Meade led the celebration of Ms Murphy's life during which her family and friends spoke of her 'gentle soul'. 

Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan addressed the mourners and said the days following Ms Murphy's death had been a 'nightmare'. 

"A walk on a mild and sunny afternoon in January should be a happy event, promising the brighter and warmer days of spring and summer. That, as we know, was not the case. A depraved act of violence which deprived a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman of her life has since united the country in grief and support," he said.

 

"We all know that no individual should die like Ashling and no family should suffer like Ashling’s. Respect is an old-fashioned word but it is an important one. Respect was missing last Wednesday but it has re-emerged here all the stronger. Let us respect each other," he added.

Ms Murphy's parents Ray and Kathleen along with her sister Amy, brother Cathal and boyfriend Ryan accompanied her body as it left the church for her final resting place at Lowerton Cemetery.

Vigils were held across Limerick in recent days at locations such as Arthur's Quay in the city, Newcastle West, Kilmallock, Kilfinane and Doon amongst other places. 

WATCH: Limerick people come together at vigil to pay tribute to murdered schoolteacher

Mary Immaculate College and Limerick City and County Council have both opened books of condolences for Ms Murphy which are still open for the public to sign. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media