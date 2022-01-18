Shannon Group announces multi-million euro property investment

THE first bricks of a multi-million-euro construction project have been set in Shannon.

Shannon Group’s property development plans expanded today when the Group embarked on its first major construction project of 2022 at the Shannon Campus.

A €4m project involving the refurbishment of two existing buildings (Bays 135 and 137) at Shannon Free Zone West next to the new MeiraGTx facility is now underway.

Ennis based Jada Construction have been appointed as the main contractor for the project.

Work has just commenced on site and 100 jobs are being created during the construction and fit-out phase of the project.

Commenting on the development Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said:

“Despite the challenge our business has faced throughout the pandemic, we have continued to improve our customer facilities and offering.

“This is why it’s full steam ahead with our 2022 property development strategy for our Shannon Campus, providing quality property solutions to attract indigenous and FDI investment.”

She stressed that Initiatives like this support the Government 2040 Plan and will help drive employment growth to the region.

With a combined square footage of 33,000 sq. ft, the refurbishment of these buildings will create high spec, fully fitted out multi-purpose office space and light engineering facilities.

The exterior aesthetics of the buildings will be finished in a similar architectural style to the MeiraGTx building which was previously undertaken by Shannon Group.

Included in the development are the provision of 140 upgraded / new car parking spaces with seven dedicated disabled spaces and four Electric Vehicle charging spaces.

It also includes the upgrade of footpaths, public lighting and landscaping in the area around the buildings.

The project is expected to be completed by July ‘22.