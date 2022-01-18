Search

18 Jan 2022

Intruders target another church in County Limerick

Gardai at Newcastle West are investigating

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are appealing for information after a second church in County Limerick was targeted by intruders in less than a week.

The most-recent incident happened in Ardagh at the weekend - less than a week after cash was stolen from the church in Oola.

Thieves lift crib to get at donation box in Limerick church

"When the caretaker (at St Molua's Church, Ardagh) unlocked the door of the church on Sunday last, he could see that there were unusual marks on the door and realised that an attempt had been made to break in," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Members of the Scenes of Crime Unit have since examined the door of the church and have been able to identify the tool which made thee marks.

"They have confirmed that somebody attempted to force open the church door. This happened between 6.15pm last Saturday and 9am on Sunday," added Sgt Leetch.

Gardai in Newcastle West are investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 069-20650.

