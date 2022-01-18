In pictures: Winter conferrings continue at University of Limerick

THE first 'in-person' conferrings in two years, due to Covid-19, are continuing at University of Limerick.
Around 1,700 students are graduating from the faculties of Education and Health Sciences, Kemmy Business School, Science and Engineering and Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences in five ceremonies taking place this week.
Ceremonies are limited to graduands only, who have been requested to take an antigen test on the morning of their graduation and to not attend if they have symptoms of Covid-19.
Photographs: Sean Curtin/True Media
