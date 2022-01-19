Limerick company makes major acquisition

A LIMERICK-based software company has made a major acquisition, it's been announced today.

AMCS, a leading global supplier of integrated software and vehicle technology for the environmental, recycling, and resource industries, has acquired Utilibill, an Australian cloud billing platform.

Based in the City East business park in Ballysimon, AMCS acquired Utilibill for an undisclosed amount.

The deal complements AMCS’ strategy of being a valued technology partner for customers on their journey to net-zero carbon, resource sustainability and the circular economy.

Based in Melbourne, Utilibill is an Australian software company providing a leading edge, cloud-based utility billing platform.

Founded 16 years ago by Igor Green and Morgan Duncan, it started serving telecommunications clients, before expanding into the energy market eight years ago.

Utilibill has close to 100 employees including support centres in the Philippines and offices in the US serving more than 200 telecommunications, water, and energy utilities globally.

Chief executive of AMCS Jimmy Martin said: "The seed of AMCS was an innovative recycling billing solution that incentivised significant consumer behavioural change to ensure better environmental outcomes. Nowadays, the AMCS customer base includes many of the world’s largest resource, energy, and water service providers. With our AMCS Platform we help these customers to sustainably manage a variety of resources such as recyclables (e.g., metal, fibre, plastics), energy (bioenergy, transport fuel, waste to energy etc.) and residual waste."

“Utilibill has the potential to replicate this in global water and energy usage. Smart billing infrastructure solutions can be leveraged to incentivise and optimise the sustainable use and production of resources such as water and energy for both households and businesses,” continued Mr Martin.

In Australia, Utilibill counts Computershare, Zen Energy, Telechoice, Vonex, More Telecom and Electricityinabox as its billing platform customers.

"We are excited about today’s announcement and look forward to the incredible opportunities being presented to us as part of the wider AMCS Group," said Mr Green, "AMCS already has a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand with a base of over a hundred environmental services companies including Veolia, Suez, Remondis and Waste Management New Zealand. Utilibill customers will benefit from the global AMCS organisation and strong local presence in Australia and North America."