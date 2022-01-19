'Temporary' road closure lasting seven months in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has given notice of the "temporary" closure of a road for seven months.
The affected route is the Cratloe Road (L-8078-190) - prior to its junction with the Pass Road (L-8079-80) for a distance of 1022m in a north west direction to the bridge structure at the Crompaun River (county border line with Clare County Council).
It commences on Tuesday, February 1 at 8am until Wednesday, August 31 at 6pm.
The road closure is to "enable a phase of construction works on the Limerick Northern Distributor Road Scheme Project".
Diversions will be via Coonagh to Knockalisheen Distributor Road Phase 1, Coonagh Shopping Centre-Tesco, R445, R857, R527, N18 & Phares Road L3110.
Local access and egress for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times.
For more information please see the notice on www.limerick.ie
