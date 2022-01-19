Gardai investigate robbery at Limerick bookmakers

GARDAI have confirmed they are investigating a robbery at a business on William Street in Limerick city.
The Limerick Leader understands the premises in question was a bookmakers.
A garda spokesperson said the burglary occurred shortly after 7pm on Monday, December 20, 2021.
"A sum of cash was taken during the incident. No arrests have been made at this stage. Investigations are ongoing," said the garda spokesperson.
It is believed the perpetrator(s) got away with thousands of euros in the pre-Christmas crime.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.