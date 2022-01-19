Search

19 Jan 2022

Time capsule to be included in €200million Limerick development

New addition to Limerick's €200m Opera Centre development

The time capsule could be placed in the new public library proposed for the heart of the Opera site

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

19 Jan 2022

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S €200m Opera development is to have a time capsule at it's heart, it was confirmed this week.

Construction work is well under way on the massive project, which will have at its centre a 14-storey tower housing the Revenue Commissioners.

On top of this, the prime Limerick site will be transformed, restaurants will be added, with a public plaza will be situated at the very heart.

And following the demolition of the old Granary building, which housed the Trinity Rooms nightclub, a new city library will be built in its stead.

It is here that a capsule capturing the time Opera concluded could be located.

End of an era: Just memory and music left - DJ recalls memories of famous Limerick nightclub

The information came to light following a question at this month's metropolitan meeting from Sinn Fein's northside councillor John Costelloe.

In a written response, economic director Vincent Murray stated that Limerick Twenty Thirty, the special purpose vehicle responsible for delivering the Opera development, will orgnaise a public event allowing the Limerick public to decide on the contents of the time capsule.

"The time capsule can be situated in either the new public library or an equivalent public area within ths development," the director said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media