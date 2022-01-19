Latest number of Covid-19 cases revealed

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 6,843* confirmed cases of Covid-19.
In addition, on Monday, January 17, 5,295** people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
There has been a total of 6,087 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 52 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).
As of 8am today, 910 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.
*Given the current high incidence, the daily case number is based on positive SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day. These data are provisional. The HPSC and surveillance partners will continue to notify and process cases and outbreaks of Covid-19 on CIDR over this period.
**These data are provisional and are not directly comparable with laboratory PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases registered through the HSE Covid Care Tracker. Covid-19 data hub.
