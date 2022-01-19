Search

19 Jan 2022

Newly-elected Bishop takes up duties in Limerick

Newly elected Bishop takes up duties in Limerick

Rt Revd Bishop Michael Burrows, who was ordained in 1987, will take charge of the newly formed Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe diocese.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

19 Jan 2022

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THE CHURCH of Ireland has appointed a new bishop to take over the newly-formed diocese of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe.

Rt Revd Bishop Michael Burrows, who was ordained in 1987, has been elected to the new role.

Bishop Burrows succeeds the Rt Revd Patrick Rooke, formerly Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry and the Rt Revd Dr Kenneth Kearon, formerly Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe.

Both retired at the end of October 2021, at which time the two dioceses were amalgamated. 

Bishop Burrows has served as Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory since 2006, and was previously Dean of Cork, Rector of Bandon, Church of Ireland Chaplain at Trinity College Dublin, and Curate in Douglas with Frankfield.

The Bishop-elect said that he was grateful to the Electoral College for their affirmation and trust. 

Over 100 homes planned for Limerick village as deal is struck on land

“I leave a diocese which I have greatly loved after nearly 16 years, having learned so much from them, but clearly it is a time to embrace the new challenge of a new diocese.”

The Catholic Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has congratulated Rt Revd Burrows on his election. The pair have been acquainted for many years through ecumenical commitments.

In recent years, both have co-operated closely in the arranging of the annual conversation-meeting between the Church of Ireland House of Bishops and the Irish Bishops Conference.

Bishop Leahy said: “Bishop Michael is a man of enthusiasm, great pastoral experience and vitality. I have always enjoyed engaging conversations with Bishop Michael on a wide variety of topics. He brings new ideas and perspectives that he enjoys teasing out with others."

Outside of ecumenical matters and duties, Bishop Burrows is married to wife, Claire, with four grown-up children, and is a keen railway enthusiast and organist.

Bishop Leahy concluded: “I wish Bishop Michael well as he takes on a challenging new role – to be the first Bishop of the newly united Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe in a time of transition and new ways for them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media