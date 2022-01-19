Newly-elected Bishop takes up duties in Limerick

THE CHURCH of Ireland has appointed a new bishop to take over the newly-formed diocese of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe.

Rt Revd Bishop Michael Burrows, who was ordained in 1987, has been elected to the new role.

Bishop Burrows succeeds the Rt Revd Patrick Rooke, formerly Bishop of Tuam, Killala and Achonry and the Rt Revd Dr Kenneth Kearon, formerly Bishop of Limerick and Killaloe.

Both retired at the end of October 2021, at which time the two dioceses were amalgamated.

Bishop Burrows has served as Bishop of Cashel, Ferns and Ossory since 2006, and was previously Dean of Cork, Rector of Bandon, Church of Ireland Chaplain at Trinity College Dublin, and Curate in Douglas with Frankfield.

The Bishop-elect said that he was grateful to the Electoral College for their affirmation and trust.

“I leave a diocese which I have greatly loved after nearly 16 years, having learned so much from them, but clearly it is a time to embrace the new challenge of a new diocese.”

The Catholic Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has congratulated Rt Revd Burrows on his election. The pair have been acquainted for many years through ecumenical commitments.

In recent years, both have co-operated closely in the arranging of the annual conversation-meeting between the Church of Ireland House of Bishops and the Irish Bishops Conference.

Bishop Leahy said: “Bishop Michael is a man of enthusiasm, great pastoral experience and vitality. I have always enjoyed engaging conversations with Bishop Michael on a wide variety of topics. He brings new ideas and perspectives that he enjoys teasing out with others."

Outside of ecumenical matters and duties, Bishop Burrows is married to wife, Claire, with four grown-up children, and is a keen railway enthusiast and organist.

Bishop Leahy concluded: “I wish Bishop Michael well as he takes on a challenging new role – to be the first Bishop of the newly united Dioceses of Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe in a time of transition and new ways for them.”