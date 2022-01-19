Search

19 Jan 2022

Limerick mum makes her brave boy’s dreams come true      

Two Bruff greats: DJ Grimes and Sean Finn

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

CAROLINE O'Connor set up a Facebook page for her son called “DJ's Bucket List” and just two weeks later he was talking to David Walliams live on air!

It's been a whirlwind and fun journey for Caroline and DJ from Bruff. Caroline set up the Facebook page as DJ, aged 11, has a rare condition called Bardet Beidl and it is “only a matter of time before his full sight could possibly go”.

She and DJ decided, on top of advice from doctors, that he should do a bucket list of things before he loses his sight.

And last week they found themselves live on Radio 1 with Ray D'Arcy. DJ and Caroline were naturals on air and especially as Ray had some surprises up his sleeve. DJ revealed he wants to write a book in braille. Ray asked him who his favourite author is and quick as a flash DJ said David Walliams.

No sooner had he said it than the comedian and author was on the line saying hello. David advised DJ, “Write what you would love to read”. David also sent DJ presents in the post.

Another surprise guest was Donncha O'Callaghan who was on DJ's original bucket list. Aer Lingus also offered DJ a tour of a cockpit and fly him and his family to London.

Thus far, DJ has visited a fire station, seen an ambulance, boxed with Lee Reeves, gone on spins in a tractor and lorry, got a video message from Tadhg Fleming, was special guest at a Munster match, has taken swimming and karate lessons and received a medal from Little Blue Heroes.

Most recently DJ received a Limerick jersey from fellow Bruff man Sean Finn, attended the Limerick match, met captain on Sunday, Barry Nash, along with John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk afterwards.

He also visited Deputy Richard O’Donoghue’s constituency office. Caroline wants to say “a massive thank you to everyone in getting DJ’s Bucket List out there”.

“Especially for the interaction by likes and kind words to DJ. He really enjoys seeing so much love coming through the page to put a massive smile on his face. It really is amazing to see, even through hard times and the pandemic how much people can come together to support. We are forever grateful," said Caroline.

Some have even offered money and while Caroline is very appreciative she asks them to donate to the National Council for the Blind in Ireland.

