Limerick business people called to enter Entrepreneur of the Year awards

BUSINESS people from across Limerick are being called to enter the landmark 25th annual Entrepreneur of the Year contest.

Nominations for the EY-sponsored scheme are now open, with entrepreneurs from emerging to businesses to established and international groups are invited to submit their nominations between now and February 28 next.

Leanne Storan, the head of tax at EY Limerick said: "The 25th anniversary of the programme is a fantastic milestone and it’s an excellent opportunity to pause, reflect on and celebrate the truly meaningful impact that a generation of entrepreneurs have made to business and life across the island of Ireland. What we have seen over the last two years in particular has cemented our belief that entrepreneurs are special. Our alumni of over 560 entrepreneurs represent the very best of innovation, bravery and leadership, building world class businesses, creating employment and inspiring others to become change makers in their own right. We start this 25th year of the programme with optimism and a strong belief that the health of Irish entrepreneurship is stronger than ever."

New to the contest this year is a special award for sustainability, recognising somebody who is making the biggest contribution towards environmental sustainability through their business.

Ms Storan said: "This award will recognise those entrepreneurs that are making a material difference in the critical area of environmental sustainability. Entrepreneurs have always found solutions to our most pressing challenges and the award will acclaim those whose core business ambition is to provide answers to our critically important environmental questions. I am delighted that the EOY programme now has an opportunity to shine a light on those who are innovating to protect our future."

The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent judging panel, comprising of former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc.

Ms Heraty has also been a judge at the annual Limerick Chamber business awards.

Anyone interested can find out more or complete an online nomination form at www.eoy.ie