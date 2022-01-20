Search

20 Jan 2022

Limerick man set for 'x-rated' appearance on First Dates Ireland

Lucky Limerick man to feature on First Dates Ireland

First Dates Ireland airs Thursdays 9:30 pm on RTÉ2 & RTÉ Player.

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

20 Jan 2022

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A LUCKY Limerick man is to feature on the next episode of RTÉ’s First Date’s Ireland.

Tonight, viewers will see Jordan (24), from County Limerick, meet Mayo student Sasha (22) at the Coda Eatery at The Gibson Hotel, in Dublin, where the show is filmed.

Now in its seventh series, the hit RTÉ show, will air at 9.30pm across RTÉ 2 television and the RTÉ Player.

The National Broadcaster has hinted that Sasha, is stunned by her Limerick date, when he suddenly decides to turn the conversation X-rated over dinner.

The first episode of the current season returned to Irish televisions earlier this month and has been livening quiet nights in through a “conflagration of fiery first impressions, burning hearts and old flames.”

In pictures: Hundreds of Limerick runners and walkers take part in Tom Walsh memorial event

Covid-19 protocols continue to be followed for this season with a two-metre dinner table separating attempts at becoming swooning lovers.

Episode three also features a glamourous make-up artist named Ciara (21) as she meets an outspoken GAA footballer called Daniel (23).

Romance seeking Eucilene (40) from Brazil looks to find love, as she goes on a date with talkative barrister Joseph (42) from Tipperary.

The final ‘first date’, aside from Limerick contestant Jordan and Sasha, is Ginine (34) from Kildare, who finds it hard to hide her feelings for Mayo man and Garda Andrew (31).

Tune in tonight, on RTÉ 2, to see how contestants answer the ill-fated question "Would you like to see each other again?"

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media